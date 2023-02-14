Gleeson Constructors Relocated & Expanded Office in Charlotte, NC
Gleeson Constructors relocates and expands their office in Charlotte, North Carolina to support their growing team and new clientele.
The growth we’ve experienced within our Southeast Division has been tremendous. Our team is growing and we need more room for everyone to collaborate.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better support their growing team and new clients, Gleeson Constructors has relocated and expanded office in Charlotte, NC. The new office is located at 2331 Crownpoint Executive Drive in Charlotte, NC.
“The growth we’ve experienced within our Southeast Division has been tremendous. Our team is growing and we need more room for everyone to collaborate. Our expanded office allows us to better our serve our clients and build stronger networks of local construction resources.,” said Gleeson Constructors’ Vice President Southeast Division running operations Steven W. Sigmon.
Gleeson Constructors plans to continue investing in new team members and facilities to support their rapid growth.
About Gleeson Constructors: Gleeson Constructors, Inc., is a General Contractor and Construction Management firm specializing in Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, and Retail building construction. Founded by Clarence M. Gleeson in 1924 as Clarence Gleeson, Inc., and reincorporated in 1996, Gleeson Constructors has almost 100 years of construction experience and has built innumerable projects.
