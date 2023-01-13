West Bloomfield Township Michigan Police Department Renovation Awarded to C.E. Gleeson Constructors
West Bloomfield Twp., in coordination with Plante Moran Cresa has awarded the West Bloomfield Twp Police Dept. Renovation Project to C.E. Gleeson Constructors
Our entire team at C.E. Gleeson Constructors is honored to have been selected for this project and we are excited to work with West Bloomfield Township and Plante Moran Cresa”TROY, MI, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Bloomfield Township, in conjunction with Plante Moran Cresa has awarded the West Bloomfield Township Department Station Renovation and Expansion Project to C.E. Gleeson Constructors. This phased project consists of a 9,660 SQ FT interior renovation, 3,965 SQ FT of new out building and a 370 SQ FT addition scheduled to start in January 2023. The project is currently expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
— David Tremonti
“Our entire team at C.E. Gleeson Constructors is honored to have been selected for this project and we are excited to work with West Bloomfield Township and Plante Moran Cresa to make the residents of West Bloomfield Township proud,” said C.E. Gleeson Constructors’ Vice President of Construction Management David Tremonti.
This project joins a growing list of municipal projects for C.E. Gleeson Constructors such as the John W. Hodges Public Safety Center in Hope Mills, NC and the Broadway Public Safety Station in Asheville, NC that C.E. Gleeson has currently under construction.
About C.E. Gleeson Constructors: C. E. Gleeson Constructors, Inc., is a General Contractor and Construction Management firm specializing in Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, and Retail building construction. Founded by Clarence M. Gleeson in 1924 as Clarence Gleeson, Inc., and reincorporated in 1996, Gleeson Constructors has almost 100 years of construction experience and has built innumerable projects.
For Information Contact:
David Tremonti at C.E. Gleeson Constructors (248.647.5500) or email: david@gleesonconstructors.com
David Tremonti
C.E. Gleeson Constructors
+1 248-647-5500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn