AMC Global hires new Director of Qualitative Insights

Custom market research firm AMC Global adds new leadership to qualitative team with addition of Ashley D’Annunzio, and hires new project director Shelbi Webb

Qualitative research is an important part of our custom mix of insights solutions here at AMC Global. With the addition of Ashley, we are well positioned to provide further qual expertise.”
— Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer, AMC Global
BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has expanded their qualitative market research capacity to better serve their global brand clients. Ashley D’Annunzio joins in a newly created role as Director of Qualitative Insights to bring innovative qualitative approaches and thought leadership to AMC Global’s clients. Additionally, D’Annunzio will be collaborating with qualitative moderators and technology platforms for the company, and providing qualitative research training to staff members.

“Qualitative research is an important part of our custom mix of insights solutions here at AMC Global,” said Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer at AMC Global. “With the addition of Ashley, we are well positioned to provide further qual expertise across all our teams and departments—and to continue offering a high level of strategic and thoughtful qualitative leadership to our clients.”

Ashley D’Annunzio, Director of Qualitative Insights
D’Annunzio is a qualitative research leader with deep enthusiasm for uncovering the motivations that influence consumer behavior and marketplace trends. During her career, she has worked closely with cross-functional teams at Fortune 500 companies in the food, beverage, personal care, household care and financial services industries—both domestically and internationally. D’Annunzio is a RIVA-trained moderator and a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in advertising and psychology.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashleydannunzio/

In addition to D’Annunzio, the company has hired Shelbi Webb, MMR, as a Project Director. She is a recent graduate of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Master’s in Marketing Research program with experience working with Kynetec, a marketing research supplier. Webb will be focusing on customer service, project management and ongoing business growth.

###

About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

Michelle Andre
AMC Global
michelle@andremktg.com
