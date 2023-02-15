Strong Interactive Earns "Good" Investment Rating on Peachscore
Current Seed Round OfferingMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After recently opening a Seed Round capital raise, Strong Interactive earns a "Good" rating by Peachscore, which assesses the investment worthiness of startup ventures. Peachscore describes itself as an Artificial Intelligence platform that connects startups and early-stage investors using a deep set of benchmark data, complemented by analysis and reports previously only available for public companies.
Peachscore analyzed 298 factors, from the quality of Strong Interactive's management team, market opportunity and products to its financial structure and investment offering, and scored it with an "A- / Good" rating. Peachscore also acknowledged Strong Interactive as having "Product-Market Fit". More info at https://peachscore.com/company/strong-interactive.
Those interested in participating in the current investment round should contact Info@StrongInteractive.io
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - Based on the growing success of Strong Interactive and its subsidiary ventures, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman (Strong Interactive's Founder) among the top CEOs in the United States and top founders globally. Jonathan will serve as a judge for the upcoming American Metaverse Awards and will speak at Miami NFT Week.
ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - Strong Interactive is the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine) and "Mixed Reality Innovator of the Year" 2022 / 2023 (by Corporate LiveWire), and Bocazon was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon). Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing emerging technologies.
