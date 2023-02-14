Quant Trade launches innovative AI Trading Bot at Cryptosummit Bahrain
DUBAI, UAE, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant Trade, a leading innovator in AI driven automated trading solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their latest dedicated trading bot at the Bahrain Crypto Summit on February 15th and 16th, 2023.
Quant Trade bring together world class trading experience and powerful, in-house AI algorithms to create a new and unique solution for automated trading within the cryptocurrency sphere. Focused on maintaining a low-risk, high return strategy, bots can be tailored to specific markets and individual trader needs.
That custom solution ensures that each bot respects the risk profile of the individual, while still retaining the successful outcomes that every trader is seeking. In this way, the AI driven solution provides seamless trading performance with minimal input. No matter whether a trader is experienced or new to the market, they can enjoy success with this turnkey, fully automated system.
Manish Kumar CTO at Quant Trade, noted “There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to get us to this position, and we are extremely proud of our work, and that everyone can see it in action at Crypto Summit Bahrain. We are excited to be at the event as well as being a Silver Sponsor, and I think it will be the best event yet. We know that our product is going to impress everyone who sees it, and with our ability to tailor performance and risk to match each client, we believe that it is something unique to the market that will empower traders of all kinds to make the most of the incredible opportunity we have in cryptocurrency trading today.”
The Fintech and Crypto Summit in Bahrain is an event that brings global leaders in the industry together to discuss the current state of the industry and its future. Attended by all major brands and with speakers from across the world, it hosts a significant program of lectures, workshops and discussions throughout the two days. Held at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain Hotel, it is an essential event for the industry in one of the most exciting times in its history.
You can find out more about Quant Trade by visiting their website, and obtain more details at www.quanttrade.ch or register for the Fintech and Crypto Summit Bahrain
Manish Kumar
