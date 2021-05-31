Stockhunt Inc opens New EMEA Headquarters in Dubai UAE (Highest office in world)
Offers Innovative AI algorithms to provide greater intelligence in stock Algo trading & Automated Investing.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockhunt inc has officially launched its new headquarters in Dubai for clients from Europe, The Middle East and Africa. The company's all new offices are located in the Emirate's tallest building , the Burj Khalifa on the 149 floor. The Stockhunt office, the highest in the world, showcases the company's vision for the future for clients. The Innovative AI algorithm Trading firm to new heights and its new offices are evidence of that vision.
Stockhunt inc has offices in New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and now Dubai. The Company's mission is to help all kind of investors globally make better investment decisions by introducing innovative AI algorithms to enhance greater intelligence in Stock market trading and investing. clients can build significant wealth over time using the company advanced technologies to guide their investment strategies.
Artificial Intelligence, In combination with human intellect, allows Stockhunt to create an edge for its investors. The company use more then 5000 Application programming interface (API's) to automate Fundamental and Technical Analysis, it employs sentimental analysis to monitor all financial news, public relations releases, Business news in Real time though voice to text and text analysis.
"We manage our clients portfolios using an advanced AI algorithms with Risk management and money management to optimize returns and reduce risk. we offer full transparency and control as our client control there own money on reputed brokers, We also don't charge a management or setup fee, only performance Fee " said a spokesperson for Stock hunt. Risk management rules are defined based on individual client's profiles.
Stockhunt only works with reputable, such as Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, IG markets, Swiss Quote, Saxo bank, IC Markets, Gain Capital etc.
"There is so much that AI can do for clients in the financial and investment sectors,' We designed the company to deliver the best results to clients from Information that humans just cannot get their hands on-or would take too much time to get to make fast and accurate decisions." Jay said.
for More information on Stock hunt please visit the company official website www.stockhunt.ai
