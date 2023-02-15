Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch promotes innovation for their Structured Products business through Vizibility
VIZIBILITY has entered into an agreement with Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch to digitalize their investment portfolio.MIAMI, FL, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZIBILITY has entered into an agreement with Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch to digitalize their investment portfolio. VIZIBILITY facilitates the best insights to monitor, research, and execute Structured Products.
Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch is implementing an all-in-one platform developed by VIZIBILITY that allows for the management, operations, and analysis of Structured Products. This new agreement is part of the ongoing effort of Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch to stay at the forefront of alternative investments.
Aurelien Vicart, Managing Director of VIZIBILITY said: “Today’s private bank professionals seek premium technology to access a broader range of services to reach the full potential of their business, we are thrilled to be elected as a tech provider for Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch, with VIZIBILITY they will enhance meaningfully their structured product business experience for advisors and their clients”
At VIZIBILITY we are committed to help financial professionals to understand and manage successfully structured investments. We are a business-data-driven company, so we are agile to the market needs.
About Banco de Sabadell, S.A., Miami Branch
Banco Sabadell is a Spanish bank established in 1881. It is the fourth-largest banking group in Spain and has over 20,000 employees worldwide.
It has operated a full international branch in the United States since 1993, when it established its office in Miami, Florida. The bank offers corporate banking services to international companies in the Americas market, as well as international private banking services primarily to Latin American high-net-worth individuals seeking personalized financial guidance.
Its business model is based on a close and strategic relationship with its customers, resulting in client-loyalty and long-term customer retention. This, along with the permanent orientation towards the search for performance, quality and innovation, enables Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch to be highly regarded in the Americas banking world.
About VIZIBILITY
VIZIBILITY was designed by experts for experts to bring all phases of the Structured Product trade cycle under one umbrella.
VIZIBILITY is for anyone who wants to improve the management of their daily workflow and have more time for value-added activity. We provide a centralized workflow across all roles, including portfolio managers, advisors, private banks, custodians & private investors.
Our multi-issuer platform covers 99% of SP market needs and provides effective price comparisons, streamlined operations, scalability, transparency, and powerful reporting.
We are part of Capital Vision Group, an independent financial engineering company based in Geneva, Switzerland.
