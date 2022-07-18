VIZIBILITY PARTNERS WITH PUENTE, A LEADING WEALTH MANAGEMENT & CAPITAL MARKETS FIRM IN THE SOUTHERN CONE
PUENTE has joined forces with VIZIBILITY, a lead fintech platform, to ensure the best execution & transparency of their Structured Products business.
PUENTE and VIZIBILITY have partnered to accelerate the digitalization of their structured notes business and bring it to the next level. The all-in-one platform will allow PUENTE to quote and monitor their structured notes, ensuring best execution, pricing, balance their portfolio among other benefits.
— Aurelien Vicart
PUENTE and VIZIBILITY have partnered to accelerate the digitalization of their structured notes business and bring it to the next level. The all-in-one platform will allow PUENTE to quote and monitor their structured notes, ensuring best execution, pricing, balance their portfolio among other benefits.
Aurelien Vicart, Managing Director at VIZIBILITY, stated: “We are excited to welcome PUENTE as one of our trusted partners, we are looking forward to providing them our solutions and expertise. We will implement in record time a platform to analyze, compare, control and execute their Structured Products. All these improvements will translate in greater efficiency, productivity and transparency, providing the best execution in real time, risk control of the issuers and reducing operational risk.”
Marcos Wentzel, Managing Partner of PUENTE, said: “We are delighted to have VIZIBILITY as a partner who will support us with their know-how, innovative strength and great expertise in Structured Products. We challenge ourselves daily to improve and evolve in our customer service; This powerful platform will give us the opportunity to automate, control and scale our business at the same time to increase our productivity and revenues so we can spend more time in our customer experience”
This partnership endorses our solid and lead position in the southern cone region.
Vizibility is committed to transform the structured notes universe, helping their clients to better serve their investors.
About VIZIBILITY
VIZIBILITY was designed by experts for experts to bring all phases of the Structured Product trade cycle under one umbrella.
VIZIBILITY is for anyone who wants to improve the management of their daily workflow and have more time for value-added activity. We provide a centralized workflow across all roles, including portfolio managers, advisors, private banks, custodians & private investors.
Our multi-issuer platform covers 99% of SP market needs and provide effective price comparisons, streamline operations, scalability, transparency, and powerful reporting.
We are part of Capital Vision Group, an independent financial engineering company based in Geneva, Switzerland.
About PUENTE
PUENTE is a Latin American Wealth Management & Capital Markets entity, leader in the Southern Cone. PUENTE distinguishes itself by excellence in the service model for People, Companies and Institutions.
Puente Holding UK, based in the United Kingdom and with subsidiaries in the USA, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina, configures them as a competitive and solid entity to achieve the investment and financing objectives of each of our clients.
