STEL+MAR WINES ADDS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM AS IT EXPANDS U.S. FOOTPRINT
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEL+MAR, one of the fastest-growing independently owned wineries in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team: Matt Boyd, Director of National Accounts, and Cynthia Gomez, Head of Marketing. With significant U.S. distribution expansion on deck in 2023, Matt and Cynthia will play instrumental roles in shaping the future of STEL+MAR California wines.
Matt Boyd, Director of National Accounts
• Matt joins STEL+MAR with more than two decades of sales and retail experience, including 18 years with Kroger where he managed over $350 million of annual sales in his role as Regional Category Manager in the Beer Division.
• As Director of National Accounts for STEL+MAR, Matt will be responsible for executing strategic sales initiatives, as well as managing relationships with leading national accounts and distributors across the country.
Cynthia Gomez, Head of Marketing
• Cynthia is a marketing veteran in the wine industry with over twenty years of experience building and growing wine brands.
• Most recently, Cynthia served as VP of Marketing for Don Sebastiani and Sons where she successfully re-shaped a portfolio of wine brands and launched a category-leading, ready-to-drink cocktail brand.
• Prior to Don Sebastiani and Sons, Cynthia held senior marketing roles at Trinchero Family Estates and Treasury Wine Estates.
• In her role as Head of Marketing for STEL+MAR, Cynthia will lead the marketing and communications programs across the sales, trade, media and consumer channels.
“Matt and Cynthia are demonstrated industry leaders with an insider’s lens into the U.S. market and our target audience,” said Justin Dumitrescu, CEO & Co-Founder, STEL+MAR. “As the STEL+MAR footprint continues to expand in the U.S., our team is well-positioned to lead the way in creating a connection with younger wine consumers seeking wines that align with their lifestyle and social values,” added Chris Noll, President & Co-Founder, STEL+MAR.
STEL+MAR was founded to create a wine brand that would appeal to the under-40 demographic by creating approachable, purpose-driven wines for under $15. This includes championing social diversity and inclusion with its label artwork, actively reducing the environmental impact of its operations, and giving back through charities like National Park Trust who share STEL+MAR’s passion for protecting the environment for future generations.
This Spring, STEL+MAR will be available in over 3,000 accounts in the U.S., including nationally on shelf in Kroger and Cost Plus World Market, as well as regionally in Costco, Circle K, United Grocery, Festival Foods, and more. For more information, please visit www.stelandmar.com.
