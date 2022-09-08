STEL+MAR Wines Selects National Park Trust as its Official Charity Partner
LODI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEL+MAR, one of the fastest growing independent wineries in the U.S. according to Beverage Dynamics, is excited to announce that it has selected National Park Trust as its official charity partner. Starting September 1st, 2022, proceeds from every bottle of wine sold globally will be donated to the Park Trust.
STEL+MAR was founded in 2019 by Justin Dumitrescu and Chris Noll with the goal of targeting the often-overlooked under-40 age demographic with a collection of highly rated wines that are approachable in flavor, accessible in price, and relatable in brand.
Beyond simply offering great wine, having a strong set of social values is essential to STEL+MAR as a brand and something its customers expect. This includes championing social diversity and inclusion with its label artwork, actively reducing the environmental impact of its operations, and giving back through charity. “Charity is an important part of STEL+MAR’s social brand objectives and we spent a long time researching the perfect partner,” said Co-founder Justin Dumitrescu. “Unlike a lot of older wine brands, the typical STEL+MAR customer is around 25 to 40 years old and tends to be physically active including enjoying the outdoors—so giving back to protect and improve our national parks seemed like the perfect cause to get behind,” he added.
National Park Trust, a national non-profit organization, was founded in 1983 with the mission of a preserving parks today and creating park stewards for tomorrow. To date, the Park Trust has added more than 25,477 acres to U.S. national parks in 32 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through their youth and family programs, the Park Trust supports nearly 300 Title I schools annually in under-served communities and connects thousands of kids and families to public parks, lands, and waters.
“In addition to the Park Trust having a mission that aligns well with STEL+MAR’s brand, it was important for us to partner with a well-run charity,” said Co-founder Chris Noll. “The Park Trust has earned a top ranking of “A” with Charity Watch and an overall score of 100 out of 100 for finance and accountability from Charity Navigator—using 87.7% of its funds towards its objectives of park preservation and youth and family programs,” Noll added.
“The Park Trust is excited to partner with STEL+MAR to inspire its customers to immerse themselves in the great outdoors. Our mutual commitment of preserving parks and promoting active healthy lifestyles makes this collaboration the perfect pairing,” said Ivan Levin, director of strategic partnerships & communications at the National Park Trust.
ABOUT STEL+MAR
STEL+MAR makes crowd-pleasing and award-winning wines designed to appeal to the under-40 age cohort. The wine brand was built around four key principles: highly-rated wines, attractive price points, modern stand-out label art, and relevant social values. For more information about STEL+MAR, please visit www.stelandmar.com and follow @stelandmar on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact: Justin Dumitrescu at justin@stelandmar.com
ABOUT NATIONAL PARK TRUST
National Park Trust’s mission is to preserve parks today and develop park stewards for tomorrow. We work closely with the National Park Service to acquire important privately owned lands to expand and complete our national parks. Our creative and innovative programs advance public parks, lands, and waters as spaces that are welcoming and accessible to every person in every community. We believe that our public parks, lands, and waters should be cared for, enjoyed by, and preserved by all for current and future generations. Find out more at parktrust.org.
Media Contact: Ivan Levin at ivan@parktrust.org
Justin Dumitrescu
