Creatio's No-code Playbook Now Available in Hardcover and Audio Format on Amazon
A must-read for IT, operations, and digital executives, as well as project management professionals, business analysts, and developersBOSTON, MA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the availability of its No-code Playbook in both hardcover and audio format on Amazon. The No-code Playbook is the ultimate guide to understanding and mastering the no-code development approach and has already become a must-read for IT, operations, and digital executives, as well as project management professionals, business analysts, and developers.
The No-code Playbook is the perfect addition to any bookshelf, offering a comprehensive and in-depth look into the world of no-code development. The book features a distinctive and aesthetically pleasing design, complemented by the use of premium-grade paper that provides a tactile and visually appealing reading experience. The audio version is the perfect way to delve into the industry’s most pressing questions on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the full potential of no-code capabilities on the go.
The 200-page hands-on guide takes a deep dive into building the no-code development process by business-led and fusion teams. The Playbook offers readers and listeners the opportunity to immerse themselves in the content, which covers an extensive overview of advanced tools and governance frameworks, as well as practical models for managing no-code delivery. The No-code Playbook helps organizations embrace efficient, lean, and iterative development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business applications without deep technical and coding skills.
Creatio is committed to driving the no-code adoption globally and helping its clients and partners succeed with no-code. The No-code Playbook is a testament to that commitment. Suited both for those starting out in the no-code space and experienced no-code development professionals, the No-code Playbook is an invaluable resource that will help organizations increase their capacity and achieve more with less.
You can get the No-Code Playbook in hardcover and audio versions on Amazon now.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
