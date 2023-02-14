Submit Release
Welcome Paul

ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Data Integrators is excited to announce the appointment of Paul Yoo as VP Sales North Americas

Paul is a versatile Senior IT Leader with over 25 years of experience and proven track record for growing Services organizations, Paul has joined Pacific Data Integrators (PDI) as VP of Sales. Paul spent over 20 years at Informatica in various roles within Professional Services, with latest role of Services Sales Leader for Americas. Prior to that role, Paul helped grow Informatica Professional Services (IPS) Verticals (Public Sector, Financial Services and Healthcare) into top performing team within North America.

Paul will augment current PDI team for continued growth in support of Informatica and adjacent technology customers with focus within Public Sector. Welcome to the team, Paul. All The Best !

Pacific Data Integrators offers unique data solutions leveraging Informatica cloud data management technologies, helping leading organizations to solve their data management challenges and to help realize the value of their product investment.

