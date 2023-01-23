Pacific Data Integrators awarded Informatica’s “Channel Partner of the Year Award” for 2022.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Informatica® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Pacific Data Integrators has been awarded Channel Partner for the Year 2022.
Pacific Data Integrators was nominated for two categories at Informatica’s annual Channels Awards - Global Channel Partner of the Year and Global Business 360 Channel Partner of the Year! It is with enormous pleasure we share the news that Pacific Data Integrators have been bestowed the Global Channel Partner award.
Pacific Data Integrators offers unique data solutions leveraging Informatica cloud data management technologies, helping leading organizations to solve their data management challenges and to help realize the value of their product investment.
“Our ecosystem of partners is second to none in the expertise and value they deliver our shared customers on their data management and digital transformation journeys,” said Aslam Jamal, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, Informatica. “It was a daunting task to narrow down our list of ‘Partner of the Year’ recipients, but we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with a group of such respected brands and industry leaders. We’re eager to work shoulder-to-shoulder with all our partners again in the year ahead and continue to be at the forefront of cloud innovation.”
“As our customers business continues to grow, we are witnessing exponential growth in the cloud adoption. As a result, many of our customers utilize a combination of Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and on-premises applications. To support future growth, it is essential that all data is connected and synchronized on all applications. If customer’s data is organized and accessible throughout their organization, the accuracy of business insights will be increased. With quality and trusted data, our customer has all the information that they need to achieve their Data Analytics objectives.” said Shibram Banerjee, CEO, of Pacific Data Integrators.
PDI Marketing Team
