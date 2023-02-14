Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Commercial vehicles for sale at Indy Auto Man used car dealership

Rise of Freight Market: Indy Auto Man Facilitates Entering the Trucking Business

The demand is the main regulator of the used car market. And in 2023, we face the need to expand the horizons and offer our Indiana customers the commercial vehicles they are looking for.” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The logistics and trucking industry in the US is a highly integrated supply chain network that connects manufacturers and consumers through various means of transport, including express delivery, freight rail, sea, and road transport.

According to Mordor Intelligence's recent report, The US logistics and freight markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the 2022-2027 forecast period. The expected freight traffic is 7.67 trillion ton-miles by 2045.



In this regard, Indy Auto Man, the leading local used car dealership in Indianapolis, is developing a new branch of sales – commercial vehicles. They enlarge the assortment of pickup trucks and full-size vans to meet the rising demand from the customers.

The use of road transport in logistics allows working on the principle of just-in-time and minimizes additional costs associated with downtime and storage of goods.

There are several significant players in the transport market, but most of them are companies that have less than 50 trucks since more vehicles require significantly more administrative expenses, which is not always profitable. At the same time, the market is opened to individual transporters with a license to deliver goods who can lease, finance, or buy a commercial vehicle and work for themselves. In this case, the driver pays all the costs of maintaining the truck or van but has a higher income. This method is mainly chosen by experienced drivers who have been working in cargo transportation for a long time and know all the intricacies of the profession.

“More than 90% of all logistic suppliers involved in freight transportation are private entrepreneurs. Most of them are Owner Operators who have one or two trucks,” – Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man, says. “Transportation is a lucrative industry, so experienced truckers typically start their own businesses. Owner-operators enter into beneficial contracts with other companies, earn good money, expand their fleet in Indianapolis and hire other drivers. Used trucks and cargo vans are a perfect opportunity to cut expenses at this stage.”

COVID-19 has seriously impacted the logistics market. However, the growth renewed in 2022 and is expected to achieve new heights in 2023.

The economy added more than 4,000 trucking jobs in January, including auto haulers, dry van drivers, flatbed drivers, and reefers, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About Indy Auto Man

The Indy Auto Man dealership is recognized as one of the best in building trust and transparency in Indiana and the surrounding states. It was named the top-rated dealer in 2022 by CARFAX independent reviews. The Indy Auto Man multi-brand car lot serves Indiana, Ohio, Chicago, and Kentucky, offering upscale customer service and a rich selection of used autos, including heavy cargo, luxury, and sports models.

Taking into account the freight market growth in 2023, the dealer managed to enlarge their inventory of heavy-duty pickups, cargo vans, transit vans, and trucks to provide a good selection of commercial vehicles in the local area.