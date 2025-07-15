Indy Auto Man dealership Votes for Advanced Safety Features in Pre-owned Family Vehicles

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man used car dealer announces enhancement of inventory of used family cars with advanced safety features and explains how to choose the best option.

Our goal is to provide parents with safer and reliable cars, supporting mothers and fathers in their quest to protect their children on the road without ruining the family budget.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to support families in Indiana, Indy Auto Man grows its selection of used family cars, catering to the needs of parents seeking reliable and budget-friendly vehicles. When forming their extensive inventory of used cars for sale, Indy Auto Man included safety features as a top priority to meet the needs of families throughout Indiana and beyond.

According to the NHTSA, car crashes remain a dominating cause of injury and death among children. Statistics indicate that nearly 1 in 4 car crashes involves an injury to a child under the age of 15. This alarming data underscores the importance of selecting vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems and featuring high safety ratings.

Indy Auto Man's team of automotive experts has curated a list of advanced safety options buyers should focus on when selecting a used family car in Indiana.

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) is a system that can recognize potentially dangerous situations, such as an approaching vehicle, pedestrian, or obstacle, and automatically apply the brakes if necessary. AEB helps prevent collisions or reduce their consequences if the driver misses the threat.

The Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) system warns the driver about objects in the blind spots that are not visible in the rear-view mirrors.

When changing lanes, if there is another vehicle in the blind spot, the system gives an audible signal or a visual warning on the corresponding mirror or instrument panel. In more sophisticated versions, this system can additionally intervene in the control of the car if the driver tries to perform a dangerous maneuver.

The Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system analyzes the vehicle's position relative to the road markings. If the car accidentally drifts out of the lane without the turn signal on, the system warns the driver with an audible signal or vibration in the steering wheel. This system is indispensable for those who are often distracted by children in the rear seat.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is used when reversing. It detects vehicles that may cross the path when parking or leaving a parking space and warns the driver of a possible hazard. This system can be helpful in tight school parking lots where visibility is limited and the risk of a collision is high.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) helps prevent the car from skidding and losing control, especially in adverse weather conditions or during abrupt maneuvers. ESC analyzes data from acceleration and steering angle sensors, and then adjusts the brakes or engine power to restore the car's stability. The system is effective during emergency maneuvers, such as braking on slippery roads.

"As a parent myself, I know that the safety of our children is the main concern while traveling by car. So, we set our inventory to answer the demands for advanced safety systems," comments Victor Figlin, GM at the Indy Auto Man dealership. "Recently, we’ve expanded our inventory with cars and SUVs from 2020-2025 production years, featuring AEB and blind-spot monitoring. And the majority of modern cars are also equipped with an advanced layer of security, offering lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, as well as rear cross-traffic alert with no extra costs."

Indy Auto Man experts underline that purchasing a used car often allows families to access higher-end models with superior safety features at a fraction of the original price. In the current automotive market, three-year-old vehicles represent the optimal choice in terms of price, advanced technologies, and reliability. These modern vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which enhance collision avoidance and maintain safe following distances.

Furthermore, they incorporate sophisticated monitoring systems that oversee critical components such as brakes, engine, and tires. Advanced telematics and onboard cameras also facilitate the recording of driving behavior and environmental conditions, providing essential alerts for driver well-being. Technologies like Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning further contribute to enhanced safety, making these vehicles a prudent investment.

Indy Auto Man invites all Indiana families to explore its expanded inventory of used cars, SUVs, and minivans. With an emphasis on safety, affordability, and quality, the Indy Auto Man dealership is dedicated to helping mothers and fathers find the perfect vehicle to meet their family's needs.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a trusted Indiana used car dealership located in Indianapolis. Their multi-brand car lot caters to high-quality vehicles for all needs at competitive prices. The quality of service is confirmed by numerous awards and more than 6000 reviews from satisfied buyers. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Indy Auto Man strives to make car buying a seamless experience for families throughout Indiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.