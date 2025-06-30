Paving the Way for Sustainable Summer Travel in Indiana: Indy Auto Man Expands Its Range of Electric Vehicles

Indiana used car dealer promotes eco driving while expanding their range of EVs and supports Hoosiers in their intention to reduce carbon footprint.

We aimed to offer a wider selection of high-quality used electric vehicles, enabling Indiana drivers to make eco-friendly choices while enjoying cutting-edge technology at attractive prices.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man, a leading automotive dealership in Indiana, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its inventory to include a wider range of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models. This strategy of enriching the stock aligns with the elevated demand for eco-friendly transport as summer travel approaches and reflects the dealership's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The summer months are a popular time for travel, and with the rise of electric vehicles, families can enjoy their adventures while benefiting from significant savings on fuel costs. As the U.S. Department of Energy reports, average expenses on electricity for EVs is about 60% less than gasoline on a per-mile basis. This means drivers can travel further on a single charge at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Indiana is rapidly developing its network of electric charging stations, making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to travel across the state in an electric vehicle. The Indiana Department of Transportation has reported a significant increase in EV charging infrastructure, with over 300 public charging stations currently available across the state. This growth not only supports local EV owners but also attracts tourists looking to explore Indiana's scenic routes and attractions without the worry of running out of power.

As the auto industry continues to evolve, Indy Auto Man dealership strives to be at the forefront of this transformation in Indiana. The dealer's expanded selection of electric and hybrid vehicles in Indianapolis includes popular models from leading manufacturers, ensuring that customers have access to the latest innovations in sustainable driving.

With summer travel in full swing, the multi-brand used car seller Indy Auto Man encourages drivers to consider the advantages of choosing a used electric or hybrid vehicle for their journeys.

Cost Savings. With rising fuel prices, EVs and hybrids offer considerable savings on fuel costs. Many electric vehicles can travel over 100 miles on just a few dollars’ worth of electricity, making them an economical choice for short and long road trips.

Tax Benefits. As part of the federal government's initiative to promote clean energy, buyers of electric vehicles may be eligible for tax credits. For those purchasing an EV in 2025, there is potential for significant tax benefits that can help compensate the investment in a car.

Innovative Technology. The latest electric vehicles and hybrids are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced safety features, infotainment systems, and regenerative braking systems that enhance both efficiency and driving experience.

Environmental Impact. Electric autos produce zero emissions, helping to level out air pollution and mitigate their impact on nature. By choosing an EV, drivers contribute to a cleaner environment for future generations.

Indy Auto Man invites visiting their Indianapolis car lot or checking out their website to explore the expanded inventory of electric and hybrid cars and SUVs. With competitive pricing on all makes and models and a commitment to top-tier customer service and satisfaction, Indy Auto Man is dedicated to helping customers find the eco-friendly vehicle for summer travels.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a leading car shop in Indianapolis, dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. They offer a diverse selection of used vehicles, including hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) from top manufacturers, ensuring access to the latest technology. The dealer also provides competitive financing options and trade-ins, making them the top choice for automotive needs in the Indianapolis area. With over 6,000 positive Google reviews, Indy Auto Man is recognized for their excellent service in Indianapolis and throughout Indiana state.

