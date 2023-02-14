Co-Chairs of the INATBA Metaverse Task Force Dr Erol USER of Blockchainarmy and Dr. Ioannis (John) Karamitsos of RIT
Co-Chairs of INATBA METAVERSE TASK FORCE”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INATBA - International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications is proud to announce the newly elected Co-Chairs of the INATBA Metaverse Task Force! A round of digital applause to Erol User, Chairman (CoinArmy) and Ioannis (John) Karamitsos, Ph.D., CEH, CBE, Assistant Professor (Rochester Institute of Technology)
INATBA’s Metaverse Task Force investigates and compares the opportunities and risks of the many types of Metaverse. The Task Force aims to compartmentalize these different structures, list all associated risks and provide guidance and recommendations on the relevant existing policies. The final output of the WG will be a full industry review with policy suggestions for this emerging global market.
The members steering this task force are Blockchainarmy,Coinarmy ,Blockchain.com, Blockpit AG, BBVA, DOCAPOSTE, Eastnets, Global Wealth Strategies Ltd, Lexia Avvocati, Kunfud®, Socios.com, Ignite and The Sandbox. In addition, the Government Advisory Body and Academic Advisory Body will sign in as observers.
Co-Chair Dr. Erol User is also one of the founding member of METAVERSE WORLD COUNCIL. User is very well known enterpreneur in the Blockchain Technologies,NFT and METAVERSE. User is author of many books as Blockchain,Crypto,Metaverse,Sustainable Economy
