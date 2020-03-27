People sees the things as they are and ask why? Idream of things and therefore ask Why Not?” — erol user

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlockchainArmy Founder President EROL USER answers whether Blockchain could prevent Corona and future pandemics?BlockchainArmy Founder President Erol User started his words stating that the sudden emergence and rapid but uncontrolled worldwide spread of the Corona virus shows us the failure of existing healthcare surveillance systems to timely handle public health emergencies.Though improvements in healthcare surveillance have been made, these still fall short in preventing pandemonium. Lack of necessary steps taken to ensure containment and tracking of the virus have aggravated the situation.User focuses the attention to the fact that Blockchain technology is increasingly being mentioned as a tool to assist with various aspects of containing the outbreak. Could the use of blockchain in the health care industry help to prevent future pandemics?Main issuesEpidemiologists who study how diseases spread, are being faced with the task of gathering, verifying and cleaning data in an efficient manner.Privacy and security issues, language barriers, the sheer distance between the geographical location of an outbreak, cultural differences, and many other factors are issues that slow the transmission and exchange of necessary information.Non-optimal data managementUnderreporting APolitical ComplicationsLack of innovation in healthcare systemsBlockchain could be of helpThe time to build borderless solutions based on decentralized technologies has come. Highlighting the need for numerous improvements in the health care sector, many countries are issuing a Shared Nationwide Interoperability Roadmap requesting ubiquitous, secure network infrastructure; verifiable identity and authentication of all participants; and consistent representation of authorization to access electronic health information.Here blockchain could offer ways to improve many public health activities associated with preventing and controlling diseases. Blockchain powered solutions could address and tackle various aspects of the issue. Blockchain technology has the ability to improve health, access to information, supply chains and many more.These expectations are based on the key aspects of blockchain technology, such as decentralized management, immutable audit trails, data provenance, and robustness. Additionally, multiple nodes in a permission-granted blockchain have the ability to share and report vital data instantly, while complying with data privacy and security regulation.Blockchain use casesBlockchain could be used to improve a variety of health care-related processes, including record management, healthcare surveillance, tracking disease outbreaks, management crisis situations and many more.Record management: single source of information CBlockchain healthcare surveillance systemTracking infectious disease outbreaksManagement crisis situationsSecuring medical supply chainsPrevent zoonotic diseasesBCA IDBCA ID, an application launched by BlockchainArmy, a developer of blockchain-enabled applications for public health and global health organizations, as a solution to fight against the deadly coronavirus.BCA ID visualization engine interacts in real-time with the distributed ledger technology to ensure real-time logging and data visualization of the spread of the disease. With the help of public data from the World Health Organization (WHO), BCA ID Dashboard is capable of providing real-time information for tracking this epidemic. For example, this application is tracing people traveling to and from the country, to pinpoint patients and prevent further infections.This should help epidemiologists verify the integrity of records that have been uploaded to their analytics systems. Each transaction is recorded through a verified reference on BCA ID meaning epidemiologists can trust data to be legitimate. This allows researchers, scientists and journalists to understand the spread of the coronavirus and its trends over time through visuals presented on BCA ID dashboard.Blockchainarmy Founder President EROL USER finishes his words answering the question whether Blockchain preventing pandemics: not yet?Presently, the authorities all over the world are trying their best to contain the Corona virus as it has shown the potential of turning into a pandemic . And that is where blockchain can help. We have seen that disease outbreaks can happen at any time, anywhere on the planet, with little or no warning. These are natural events that have occurred in the past and will re-occur in the future.Blockchain will not prevent the emergence of new viruses itself. But what blockchain can do is create the first line of rapid defense through a network of connected devices whose only purpose is to remain alert about disease outbreaks. The use of blockchain can help prevent pandemics by enabling early detection of epidemics, fast-tracking drug trials, and impact management of outbreaks and treatment.With easy access to such data, the containment of an outbreak becomes manageable and is of great help to the health authorities as well. This instant response capability can represent the difference between quick containment and global contagion.While blockchain holds promise for the health industry, analysts are warning of a number of issues, including data standardization, costs of operation and regulatory considerations, that still need to be addressed before this technology is suitable for wide adoption. But with this serious Corona virus pandemic a number of these considerations could be solved rather quickly.



