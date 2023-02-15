CapTech Welcomes PGA TOUR Professional Lanto Griffin to Team CapTech

I’m proud to be associated with a company that invests so much in empowering youth through the First Tee.” — Lanto Griffin

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech today announced that PGA TOUR professional golfer Lanto Griffin is joining the company’s Golf Ambassador team. CapTech is proud add a Virginia local to the Team CapTech roster.

“We look for Ambassadors that are top performers and represent our company values. Lanto stands out as exceptional in both areas. While his golf record speaks for itself, his involvement in the local community through the Lanto Griffin Foundation further demonstrates his servant leadership and character. We are excited to welcome him to the team,” said CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson.

Lanto won the 2019 Houston Open and finished Top 30 in the Fed Ex Cup Standings for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season. He also has two wins, and two runner-up finishes during his tenure on the Korn Ferry Tour. He turned professional after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA in 2010, and secured his PGA TOUR card in 2017.

“I’m proud to be associated with a company that invests so much in empowering youth through the First Tee. I’m also impressed with CapTech’s commitment to bringing technology, data, and innovation to the sports industry. I am thrilled to be a part of Team CapTech,” said Lanto Griffin.

Lanto joins an exceptional CapTech Golf Ambassador team, which includes LPGA Professional Austin Ernst, PGA TOUR professionals, Ben Griffin, Harris English, J.T. Poston, and Patton Kizzire, and PGA TOUR Champions professional Joe Durant.

