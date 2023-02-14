Japanmade GPT3 - First ever successfully personalized Large-scale Heuristic Thinking Model “LHTM-2” developed by alt Inc
alt Inc. developed a Large-scale Heuristic Thinking Model “LHTM-2”, Japanmade GPT-3.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc., a Japan based developer of AI Clone and Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), developed a Large-scale Heuristic Thinking Model named “LHTM-2”. Unlike what has been released before, the LHTM-2 is able to reproduce personal thoughts and characteristics through studying of a collection of personal life logs.
After the initial version of “LHTM” (Large-scale Heuristic Thinking Model)*1 was released in September 2021, alt Inc. continued research and development of “LHTM-2”. LHTM-2 bears comparison with GPT-3, etc., a large-scale language model provided by Open AI in terms of the amount of the parameters, and can be used for a variety of applications, such as machine translation, automatic summarization, text generation and dialogue.
For example, the introduction of LHTM-2 into AI MINUTES and AI Call Center provided by alt Inc. enables the creation of highly accurate minutes and extremely natural and personalized dialogues.
alt Inc. has also conducted an experiment in which they reproduced an individual's thoughts by inputting the individual's life logs into the "LHTM-2" and succeeded in developing a model that actually performs language activities very similar to those of the individual in question. This has enabled us to improve on the following two points that have often been pointed out as areas of concern in conventional large-scale language models.
The first one being the model not having the prior knowledge of what happened before it was trained. In response to this point, LHTM-2 allows its model to evolve sequentially and respond to daily social changes through real-time input of personal life logs.
The second point being the model outputting statements that are not factual. To address this point, based on its personalization technology, alt Inc. customized the model to emphasize the factualities of the output, thereby allowing the model to produce only the factual outputs.
▶Demonstration video of Yonekura Clone, CEO of alt Inc.
Based on these results, alt Inc. will begin full-scale social implementation of AI cloning of the individual people. It will realize a society in which the outstanding creative skills and the abilities of humankind may be utilized to its full potential through removal of time and space constraints. alt Inc.’s ultimate mission, "Lavoro to Opera” – freeing mankind from non-creative labors, allowing them to focus on creation is right in front of our doorsteps.
alt Inc. is confident that the social implementation of this AI clone will massively contribute to a wide range of industries in society, including education, healthcare, finance, retail, information services, and telecommunications. If you are interested in the wide range of possibilities through our "LHTM-2," please contact us.
*1：https://alt.ai/news_en/digital-clone-alt-large-scale-empirical-thinking-model-lhtm-is-now-available/
■About alt Inc.
Established in November 2014, alt Inc. is a venture firm with the mission of freeing humankind from non-creative/productive labor through creation of P.A.I. ®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence). Using its cutting edge technologies from R&D of AI clones, the firm has also produced many SaaS products such as “AI MINUTES”, “AI Call Center”, and many more. alt Inc. to date has secured JPY 6.2 billion through a series of rounds, with the most recent one being Series D with JPY 3.5 billion. https://alt.ai/en/
<Media Inquiries to:>
Misako Nishizawa (Media Relations)
Tel：+81-3-6455-4677 E-mail：press@alt.ai
<Alliance Inquiries to:>
Junya Iizuka (New Business Development)
Tel：+81-3-6455-4677 E-mail：new_bussines_dev@alt.ai
Misako Nishizawa
alt Inc.
+81 3-6455-4677
press@alt.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Demonstration video of Yonekura Clone, CEO of alt Inc.