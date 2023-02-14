Japanese invention that prevents nearsightedness and enhances posture
HoldOn EyeCare Clip is introduced to the world by ClearElectron Co., Ltd.
We are committed to giving people all over the world an affordable and simple solution to protect their eyes and correct their posture.”NISHISHINJUKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unique "HoldOn EyeCare Clip" was just released to the world market by Tokyo-based tech business ClearElectron Co., Ltd. Modern AI technologies included into this clip-on device assist users maintain healthy posture and safeguard their eyes from the risk of nearsightedness.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip attaches to your current prescription or non-prescription eyeglasses and connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth. When you are too close to the screen, your posture is incorrect, or the lighting is too dark, it vibrates to let you know. It is the ideal answer for anyone who spends a lot of time in front of a screen because it also lets you keep track of how much time you spend using your electronic gadgets.
This adaptable device is simple to wear and useful anytime, anywhere. By reducing eye strain and adjusting posture, it can cut the expenditures associated with expensive eyewear and contact lenses while also enhancing general quality of life.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip is currently offered for a low price of $150 with free shipping to anywhere in the world. When you enter your email address on the special sale page, which is only accessible to subscribers, you will receive a special discount of $15 off. It is available in four vivid colors: Lavender, Peach, Aqua, and Blue.
The HoldOn EyeCare Clip costs a lot less than other products on the market that promote excellent posture and good eye habits. A 30-day money-back guarantee is also included.
In order to demonstrate the HoldOn EyeCare Clip's efficiency in avoiding myopia and promoting healthy posture, ClearElectron Co., Ltd. is now undertaking scientific studies in Japan. By the end of 2023, the results are anticipated to be accessible.
During Vision Expo East 2023 in New York City from March 17–19, 2023, the company will be displaying the HoldOn EyeCare Clip at booth #PAN 2144. The product will now be introduced to the U.S. market for the first time.
We are committed to giving people all over the world an affordable and simple solution to protect their eyes and correct their posture. You can immediately begin the process of improving your eye health and posture with the HoldOn EyeCare Clip.
Thomas Tanoue
ClearElectron Co., Ltd.
+81 3-5989-8100
contact@holdoneyecare.com
