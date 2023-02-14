Exclusive Interview with Fine Jewelry Maker $BRGO, Bergio International (Stock Symbol: BRGO)
BERGIO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS: BRGO)
EAST FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Interview with Fine Jewelry Maker $BRGO, Bergio International (Stock Symbol: BRGO)
— Berge Abajian, CEO of BRGO
Bergio International (OTC: BRGO) designs, manufactures, and markets one of the most coveted brands of fine jewelry in the world today. Established in 1995, Bergio’s signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe.
With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, BRGO CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories.
BRGO-owned Aphrodite's is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry, marketing, and technology company best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards.
On February 13th, 2023 Corporate Ads conducted the following detailed interview. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.
Corporate Ads: The BRGO brand has been known worldwide in the field of fine jewelry since 1995 and has gained high recognition for its unique, handcrafted styles. What sets BRGO apart from other jewelry lines and keeps your sales growing?
Berge Abajian: Branding and unique designs are key factors that set BRGO apart from other jewelry lines. BRGO has built a strong brand identity centered on fine jewelry and handcrafted styles, which has allowed them to stand out in a competitive market. Their commitment to using only the finest materials and attention to detail in each piece also helps to reinforce their brand image as a premium jewelry line.
In terms of unique designs, BRGO has a track record of creating innovative and distinctive pieces that are not seen in other jewelry lines. They continuously push the boundaries of traditional jewelry design and incorporate unique concepts and ideas into their pieces. This not only keeps their sales growing but also appeals to customers who are looking for something truly special and one-of-a-kind. Overall, the BRGO combination of strong branding, unique designs, and commitment to quality is what sets them apart from other jewelry lines and has helped them to achieve ongoing success.
1. Handcrafted designs: BRGO is known for its unique and handcrafted jewelry styles, which sets it apart from mass-produced and cookie-cutter jewelry lines.
2. Fine jewelry reputation: The BRGO brand has been established as a fine jewelry line since 1995 and has maintained its reputation for high-quality pieces.
3. Attention to detail: BRGO places a strong emphasis on attention to detail in every piece they create, from the design to the craftsmanship.
4. Use of high-quality materials: The BRGO brand uses only the finest and highest quality materials, such as diamonds and precious metals, in their jewelry.
5. Personalized customer service: BRGO offers personalized customer service to ensure that each customer has a unique and memorable experience when purchasing their jewelry.
6. Continual growth and innovation: BRGO continuously strives for growth and innovation in their designs, which keeps their sales growth and their customers interested in their offerings.
Corporate Ads: BRGO offers fine jewelry in price ranges from as low as $50 to as high as $250,000 so there are many options for every level of consumer. At that price, levels does BRGO book the most sales? And do you see any changing trend developing, higher or lower?
Berge Abajian: BRGO Jewelry is one of the most well-known names in jewelry today. BRGO creates timeless pieces of fine jewelry, designed with chic elegance and quality in mind. BRGO prides itself on its ability to create a luxe product that can be worn by anyone, regardless of income or status.
Yes, we do see the most sales at the high end. We have customers who buy $50,000 rings and even $250,000 rings on a regular basis. But we also have customers who just want to spoil themselves with an $800 pair of earrings as a special treat. Our customers are all over the place, but for every price point, we offer something that's affordable and beautiful.
The BRGO second most popular price range is between $50 and $100, with a median price of $70. We see this as a sign of our success in bringing fine jewelry to a broader consumer base, and we're really excited about how many people have been able to experience BRGO high-quality products at more affordable prices.
Corporate Ads: Aphrodite's is the BRGO direct-to-consumer marketing company that grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. With the pandemic receding, do you see Aphrodite's sales growing higher or faster?
Berge Abajian: The potential for higher sales growth for Aphrodite's as the pandemic recedes is certainly very high, especially if BRGO is able to capitalize on the increased demand for jewelry and consumer goods from people going out and traveling. Additionally, the company's ability to pivot with market changes, leverage new market opportunities, rapidly release innovative product lines, and implement out-of-the-box marketing methods to boost sales means that we can capitalize on any market conditions. could also positively impact sales growth. There are also jewelry companies that are still impacted by the supply chain issues carried over from the pandemic but BRGO put in the infrastructure to control our entire chain from top to bottom which gives us a competitive advantage.
However, it's important to note that other factors such as changes in consumer behavior,, and competition can impact future sales growth. However, we do anticipate that Aphrodite's sales will grow higher.
Finally, Aphrodite's has always focused on creating products with high-quality materials and workmanship—something our customers appreciate very much. I think this emphasis on quality will continue to be an important part of our brand identity in the future as well which will result in higher sales!
Corporate Ads: On January 5th BRGO announced Jonathan Foltz from Aphrodite’s was appointed to lead a new Technology, WEB3, and App Division for Bergio. How qualified and experienced is Johnathan for this position?
Berge Abajian: Jonathan Foltz is a seasoned leader and innovator with experience in both the technology and e-commerce industries. Not only was he the co-Founder of Aphrodites and various other successful companies, but he also conceptualized and led many cutting-edge technology and product solutions at Aphrodite's, including its gifting message card jewelry in box lines.
Jonathan Foltz is highly qualified and experienced for the position of leading the new Technology, WEB3, and App Division for BRGO. With his background as a visionary, philosopher, futurist, and avid knowledge seeker, Foltz has created 4 million dollar brands in the last 4 years across 3 different industries including technology, education, e-commerce, and the digital space. He has also had 3 exits taking companies to a global scale and presence. Additionally, he has worked with high-level politicians, Fortune 500 companies, and global brands like Audi, Maserati, and NOKIA. He is known for his visionary approach to disruption in exponential technology, e-commerce, blockchain, and the new model happening in the digital realm. Furthermore, as the owner of multiple eCommerce brands, Foltz was able to take a business to seven figures per month within its first year.
In his role as head of Technology, Web 3, and App Division for BRGO, Jonathan will oversee the development of new technologies that will expand products, innovate customer offerings, improve the customer experience, and enhance the brand in an out-of-the-box way. He will also work closely with the BRGO executive team to ensure that all new technologies are aligned with the company’s overall growth strategy.
Corporate Ads: Jonathan Foltz is the former President and Co-Founder of Aphrodite's, who is known for building, growing, and scaling companies quickly. What time frame do you expect he will need to implement the new technology aspects he will be heading up?
Berge Abajian: Jonathan is an incredibly knowledgeable person and understands the technology side really well. He has already started the conceptualization and product-market-fit stage. We anticipate a roadmap will be rolled out soon along with an implementation plan. Some steps have already been taken and the brand will turn the integration around quickly to grow. Our estimated forecast is to implement some of the new technology aspects he will be heading up in about 3 months' time or less.
Corporate Ads: After its acquisition by BRGO, a lot of changes were made for Aphrodite's to make it more efficient. What were some of the most important changes made?
Berge Abajian: After the acquisition, a lot of changes to impact the bottom line were created to set a new foundation for Aphrodite's. It is now more lean and more cost-efficient. These included: vertically integrating its supply chain to get direct jewelry production, expanding to several e-commerce growth platforms like Etsy and Amazon, leaning the company in and out, adding new data analytics tools after the IOS14 changes, laying down the proper financial measuring tools, and changing internal fulfillment to a 3PL company to concentrate on what Aphrodite's does best: Marketing & Product Development.
Corporate Ads: Umer Hadeed has been appointed as the new President of Aphrodite's. Please tell us how he is qualified for this position and any new improvements he intends to make.
Berge Abajian: BRGO is proud to announce that Umer Hadeed has been appointed as the new President of Aphrodite's. He is highly qualified for this position with 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Not only was he the co-Founder of Aphrodite’s but has been the Chief Technology and Creative Officer at Aphrodite’s since its inception. He has a proven track record of success, having co-founded over 10 companies with 5 of them reaching the status of 7-figure companies. He has worked with several Fortune 500 companies such as Samsung, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Huawei, and Cheetos.
As President of Aphrodite's, Umer intends to make big inroads into the company with several key improvements. He plans to bring in a wider product portfolio to appeal to different demographic groups, streamline operations with better processes and infrastructure, and improve the organizational structure. He also plans to add more verticals while optimizing the sales funnel and adding new platforms. . Additionally, Umer intends to focus on customer retention and customer service. The key focus will be on revenue growth, and profitability while increasing customer lifetime value and average order value. We are looking forward to his future accomplishments here at Aphrodite’s!
Corporate Ads: BRGO is clearly looking to stay ahead of the new changes in technology. Do you feel BRGO is ahead of its competitors in this respect and can this help you grow your market share?
Berge Abajian: Yes, as an industry leader, we take a proactive approach to new technology. We like to stay one step ahead of our competitors so we can continue to be at the forefront of fashion jewelry and fashion tech trends and products. And, continuously grow our market share.
With the appointment of Jonathan Foltz as the head of the new Technology, WEB3, and App Division, we are confident that BRGO will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the jewelry industry. Jonathan's extensive experience in building and scaling companies quickly, combined with his passion for and experience with technology, will drive Aphrodite’s to new heights. The integration of cutting-edge technology will not only enhance our offerings to customers but also increase our market share and competitiveness in the industry. We are confident that the results of this division will be reflected in our bottom line in the coming quarters.
Corporate Ads: The fine jewelry business is all about catering to the specific desires of customers who wish to express themselves with designs that are reflective of their ethnic, social and economic status. How does the BRGO design team stay on top of what its changing customer base wants for today and tomorrow?
Berge Abajian: BRGO is a Third-generation jeweler with internationally acclaimed designs and a renowned trendsetter of exclusive fine jewelry. At BRGO, we understand that the fine jewelry business is constantly evolving and that our customers' desires change with the times. That's why our design team is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating the changing needs of our customers but we also create the trends and create customer demand for our luxe products.. For example, we set several global industry-changing trends like the Yellow and Pink Diamonds, Power In Pink, and Semi-Precious Stones collections.
The BRGO design team conducts extensive market research and trend analysis to stay informed about what's new and what's next in the world of fine jewelry. They also have a finger on the pulse of our customer base and regularly gather feedback from our sales team and customers to ensure that our designs are meeting their evolving needs. Additionally, BRGO designers are constantly exploring new materials, techniques, and styles to bring the latest in fashion and technology to our customers. By staying ahead of the curve, BRGO is able to offer the unique and personalized designs that our customers are looking for and maintain our position as an innovative leader in the fine jewelry industry, continuously increasing market share.
