CONK! News Contributor Tim Conaway Runs for President

Conaway is running unaffiliated with any political party.

We need a leader who can find solutions, lead change, and create an efficient working order in federal government. I have the experience to do that.”
— Presidential candidate Tim Conaway
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Conaway, the original official CONK! News Contributor and an experienced manager in magazine publishing, sales, and manufacturing, has announced his candidacy for President of the United States, according to Jim Peters, Editor-in-Chief of CONK! News.

Conaway is not affiliated with any political party, and he told CONK! News that one of his reasons for entering the race was to break the two-party grip on elections and federal government. Conaway said he is running to reduce the size of federal government by reining it back to its Constitutional limitations, and to subsequently reduce the cost of federal government to taxpayers.

“We need a leader who can find solutions, lead change, and create an efficient working order in federal government. I have the experience to do that, and without ties to any party politics, I will have the freedom to act in the best interests of the people,” Conaway told the conservative news outlet.

"Tim was the very first person we anointed with the official title of CONK! News Contributor," Peters said, "and he was the obvious first choice. He has spent four decades in journalism as editor and publisher of magazines of all stripes - as well as working in sales and manufacturing - and we believe his life experience truly does lend itself to him being a great national leader. We are happy to support him in this effort, and look forward to documenting his campaign."

Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talks about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.

CONK! News Contributor Tim Conaway Runs for President

