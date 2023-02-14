New Petition Proposes a $.01 Tax on Bullets
A new petition on Change.org introduces a $.01 excise tax on every bullet sold to civilians to fund a school gun violence research fund.
School shootings in the United States continue to occur because there has never been a comprehensive, independent, and nonpartisan scholarly study on a national level...”MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been 5 years since the worst mass school shooting in Florida’s history at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Several new laws have been passed since then to restrict access to guns, such as banning bump stocks (never used in any U.S. school shooting from 1990-2020) and allowing law enforcement to temporarily disarm potentially violent people. Author and Librarian, Luis Aponte suggests that school shootings in the United States continue to occur because there has never been a comprehensive, independent, and nonpartisan scholarly study on a national level to universally define and research how to prevent school gun violence.
— Luis Aponte
His proposal is a petition on Change.org to introduce a $.01 excise tax on every bullet sold to civilians who are not military or law enforcement personnel for one full calendar year. That revenue will go to a school gun violence research fund. According to a 2013 report by Reuters, Americans buy some 10 to 12 billion bullets every year. A $.01 excise tax on every bullet sold could potentially raise $100 million to $120 million toward scholarly school gun violence research in a single year. This research would not impact anyone’s lawful 2nd Amendment rights, but rather explore community-centered solutions that may help prevent the emotional conflict among young people from escalating into gun violence.
Luis’ recent EDUCATION journal article, “Reviewing and Updating the Documented Historical Reports on School Shootings: New Strategies to Help Save Lives on Campuses” examines the commonly accepted conclusions about school shootings; the issue of underage and illegal gun access; how schools are being protected on a daily basis; and how communities and law enforcement can join together to develop more customized solutions that will disrupt the juvenile/social patterns that too often lead to school gun violence. A $.01 excise tax on every bullet sold to civilians in a single year could go a long way toward researching this problem and thus preventing future acts of gun violence in schools.
Luis Aponte is an Information Services Librarian and the author of two upcoming books, A Safe Place: Imagining Schools Without Gun Violence and The Ultimate U.S. School Shooting Reference Guide.
Visit www.ASafePlaceBook.com and www.LuisTheLibrarian.com to learn more about the author and his important research on the tragedy of gun violence happening in our schools.
