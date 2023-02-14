SABA Hospitality wins Best Mobile Ordering Solution at 2023 HotelTechAwards
EINPresswire.com/ -- SABA Hospitality Technology Solutions, a Macau-based hospitality technology specialist focused on promoting hotel efficiency through digital guest experiences, was announced as the top rating mobile ordering solution on Hotel Tech Report, the world’s leading online community and research platform helping 2.5 million hoteliers per year discover the best digital products to run and grow their businesses.
Stefan Renziehausen, Executive Director of Operations and Co-founder of SABA Hospitality said, “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized as the number 1 rated mobile ordering solution on a platform such as Hotel Tech Report. They are well respected and seen industry-wide as a true authority in hotel technology. So, it solidifies our belief that the SABA Hospitality digital guest experience platform provides significant value to our hotel clients.”
“During the pandemic, we made a conscious decision to place significant resources into developing the digital ordering component within our platform. Hotels were crying out for solutions that not only reduced costs and promoted efficiency savings, but drove revenue during an incredibly tough time for operators. To provide our ordering solution into 30 countries, and be recognized by the industry for technology excellence, provides the team with real affirmation their hard work has paid off.”
The General Manager of a Boutique Hotel in Australia said “SABA is easy to implement and is full[y] customizable to capture the hotels vibe and feel. Profitability has tripled since SABA was introduced.” However, reviews didn’t simply focus on the solution’s ability to drive additional revenue and reduce costs, the level of support provided by the SABA Hospitality team was consistently referenced, with the F&B Manager of a branded hotel in Hong Kong saying “The staff from SABA Hospitality are always very responsive and very helpful with urgent requests and adding new members. Very satisfied with their services.”
The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. They are the industry's only data-driven awards platform, with winners determined based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.
"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased: judging is based on time tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that SABA Hospitality’s users decided the #1 Contactless Ordering & Room Service solution,” said Hotel Tech Report CEO, Jordan Hollander.
ABOUT SABA HOSPITALITY TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
SABA Hospitality is a specialist solutions provider to the hotel and serviced apartment market. Its award-winning technology provides contactless, engaging and cost-effective solutions to accommodation providers in 30 countries globally. SABA Hospitality’s digital compendiums, mobile ordering platforms, and AI driven chatbot technology digitizes the guest experience to provide a more engaging and dynamic experience to guests of the most recognized and innovative hotel brands worldwide. Combining over 60 years in hotel operations and technology, SABA Hospitality’s product suite services a full spectrum of properties, from economy hotels to top luxury brands.
For more information, please visit https://sabahospitality.com
ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT
Hotel Tech Report helps 267k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.
