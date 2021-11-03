MESSERSCHMITT and SABA Hospitality accelerate personalized virtual guest services in EMEA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Messerschmitt Systems and SABA Hospitality announced a strategic partnership that will strengthen and accelerate the growth of personalized guest and resident services for hotel operators across Europe and the Middle East. The app-less mobile solution combines a completely digitized compendium, self-service ordering, and A.I. driven chatbot functionality with Messerschmitt’s world leading access and guest room management technology offering.
“Partnering with SABA provides us with an exciting opportunity to offer hotel operators a digital platform that helps them to personally engage with their guests and offer them personalized and targeted promotions, products and services, thus driving the revenue potential while simultaneously improving
operational efficiency. This has become particularly crucial during such challenging market conditions.” said Eduard Sworski, Messerschmitt’s CEO. “Our combined technology offering, transforms the way hoteliers can attract guests, provide them an outstanding experience throughout the entire guest journey and gain their long-term loyalty.”
“Messerschmitt was the obvious choice as a technological and commercial partner to accelerate the global expansion of our award-winning solution,” said Alexander Wessels, Executive Director at SABA Hospitality. “Across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, global brands such as Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Vacation Clubs Asia Pacific trust our solutions to successfully improve engagement through highly personalized communication using a guest‘s preferred communication style. Extending that offering combined with Messerschmitt’s market leading GRMS, Access Control and integrated hotel technology solutions provides an exciting opportunity to deliver a unique and essential combined solution set to the hospitality market.”
Messerschmitt added the SABA Hospitality offering to its leading technology solution portfolio effective November 2, 2021.
About Messerschmitt Systems GmbH
For more than 20 years, Messerschmitt has been a leading manufacturer of electronic Key Card Systems and Guest Room Management Systems across Europe and the Middle East. Providing solutions “made in Germany” to over 2.000 hotels worldwide, Messerschmitt’s high quality, tailor made product suite, offers both hardware and software products wherever modern technology can assist in making the guest stay more comfortable and engaging.
For more information, visit www.messerschmitt.com or call +49 (0) 911 91 999 0.
About SABA Hospitality Technology Solutions
SABA Hospitality is a specialist solutions provider to the hotel and serviced apartment market. Its award winning technology provides contactless, engaging and cost effective solutions to accommodation providers in over 25 countries globally. SABA Hospitality’s digital compendiums, mobile ordering platforms, and AI driven chatbot technology, digitizes the guest experience to provide a more engaging and dynamic experiences to guests of the most recognized and innovative hotel brands worldwide. Combining over 50 years in hotel operations and technology, SABA Hospitality’s product suite services
a full spectra of properties, from economy hotels, to top luxury brands.
For more information please visit www.sabahospitality.com.
