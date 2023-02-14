Submit Release
RoRo Yone’s New Single “Like A Fool” Shows a Different Side of Valentine’s Day

Album Cover of Like A Fool including the release information of the song

Global Top 10 Charting Hip Hop Artist takes Valentine’s Day to the next level with his pop rap single. visit roroyone.com

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising music sensation, Rodolfo Goyone Jr., known as RoRo Yone, is breaking the mold with his new single, "Like A Fool." This powerful track, released today on February 14, 2023, purposely on Valentine's Day, tackles the sensitive topic of relationship struggles and the importance of self-care. Valentine’s Day is normally all about the sweet side of love, the surprises, roses, dates, but RoRo Yone sees the other side that is rarely discussed on this special day.

"Like A Fool" is a catchy and relatable tune that speaks to those who feel like they're putting in all the effort in a relationship while their significant other is not. Yet blindness by feeling tends to win. RoRo Yone's sharp flow and clever lyrics drive the message home, reminding listeners that they deserve to be treated with respect and love. The song is written in the style of giving advice from friend to friend. Consistent with the rest of his music, RoRo Yone writes about his observations of others, rather than about his own life.

The song's release has already caused a stir among fans, who have been eagerly anticipating new music from the talented artist. With its infectious beat and relatable lyrics, "Like A Fool" is poised to be a hit and further solidify RoRo Yone's place as one of the leading voices in hip hop today.

"I wanted to write a song that speaks to those who are feeling taken for granted in a relationship," said RoRo Yone. "It's important to remember that we deserve to be loved and treated well, and I hope this song encourages people to stand up for themselves." Lyrics such as “She’ll talk about love, okay, maybe it’s all true. Tell me all the things that she did to deserve you. Yo, my man, you already know what you gotta do” shows what a good honest friend would advise in a bad situation. But also there is hope and possibility. The following words show the needed level of understanding and advice on steps to take before choosing to walk away: “You gotta live just a little, Laugh just a little. I know how you feel and I know that you need her. You gotta have the talk if you really wanna keep her. Try to give and take, yeah it's something to consider.” Relationships take communication and work.

A very special part of “Like a Fool” is that the chorus is performed by RoRo Yone’s sister, Catherine Linsangan, known as Lzlie, who is a talented singer of her band Artificial Cliché.

"Like A Fool" is available now on all major streaming platforms and is already receiving widespread critical acclaim. Fans and music lovers alike are encouraged to check out the latest release from this rising star.
For more information, please visit www.roroyone.com.

"Like A Fool" is composed and produced by RoRo Yone, engineered by Grammy nominated and Billboard top charting Producer Anthony "Sam Peezy" Avery, with the Executive producer Christopher Starr, CEO of CSP Music Group.

Cover Art created in collaboration by John Linsangan, Noel Calubaquib, and Jayce Rio

