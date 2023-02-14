Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosted The First OSA Business Mastery Bootcamp In Fremont On February 10, 2023
The “Increasing Your Conversion” bootcamp focused on YHSGR Bay Area NorCal associates to increase conversion when serving company generated deals.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty company-generated deals is a program built with a singular vision – partnering with the best agents in the business to increase transactions.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently hosted the first OSA “Increasing Your Conversion” Business Mastery Bootcamp in Fremont on February 10, 2023, to equip and empower its YHSGR Bay Area NorCal associates to increase its conversion when working with YHSGR company generated ‘live warm’ connections. The theme of this workshop was "How to Help Endless Numbers of Buyers and Sellers. Without Giving Up Your Personal Life to Do It”. The session focused on being exclusive and different in the marketplace by showing homes everyday that match our clients criteria, including homes that are not generally available to the general public.
— Anita Witecki
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker Lori Hintz said, “The median gross income of real estate agents is below $50,000 a year. The situation is even worse for first-year agents who take home less than $9,000 a year. The problem has been aggravated by the tough economy, as many associates have to work overtime to combat the rampant inflation levels. However, this can completely ruin a person's work-life balance. This is why real estate agents and brokers come looking for systems like ours at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty that offers a robust solution on how to be different and exclusive in the marketplace.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has sold more than $ 1 Billion of real estate in the last 12 months; “By generating face-to-face buyers and listings appointments for our real estate agents and broker associates, this makes us very unique because not a single real estate agent in our brokerage does any prospecting, cold calling, nor door knocking”, said Anita Witecki, YHSGR General Manager. “We generate direct live warm connections, where motivated buyers and sellers are connected directly to qualified real estate professionals in our team. In this market, we have generated over 391 live warm connections to the real estate agents in our NorCal YHSGR Bay Area team”, she added.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Sales Manager Hazel Tubayan said, “Thanks to our system, real estate agents in our brokerage don’t have to juggle all the balls themselves, race around all day, every day, and try to be all things to all people.” Hazel Tobayan who has been serving in multiple roles at the brokerage for the last 6 years before named as the person in-charge of YHSGR company-generated deals continued by saying, “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty company-generated deals is a program built with a singular vision – partnering with the best agents in the business to increase transactions. We do this by providing connections and leads at no upfront cost, and routing them to the agents best positioned to convert them to home sales. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are aligning the success of our business with yours – we only win when you win.”
The system at YHSGR does not have any manual grunt prospecting, and associates leverage the number one unique selling proposition in real estate history: the company’s name, “Your Home Sold Guaranteed”. This enables agents to combat the trend of paid media becoming more crowded and less profitable and capitalize on the growing trend of SEO and organic media.
Real estate agents and brokers associates at YHSGR don’t have to cold call, advertise, knock on doors, or beg people for referrals. Moreover, a full-time admin assistant handles all the paperwork and details for them. Additionally, their automatic customer support system helps increase referrals, repeat business, and five-star reviews.
The YHSGR NorCal San Francisco Bay Area bootcamp discussed ways associates can improve their sales, negotiating, and closing skills quickly so they can start seeing results. YHSGR NorCal, The Bay Area team is serving home buyers and sellers in Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, Napa County, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, Solano County, Sonoma County, and City and County of San Francisco.
Real estate agents and brokers interested in learning more about the system and looking to explore possibilities by joining the system can visit the following website. www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty company-generated deals is a program built with a singular vision – partnering with the best agents in the business to increase transactions. We do this by providing connections and leads at no upfront cost, and routing them to the agents best positioned to convert them to home sales. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are aligning the success of our business with yours – we only win when you win.”
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other