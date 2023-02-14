Fourier's Zen Koh Recognised as Top 10 Inspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch In 2023
Fourier Intelligence's Co-Founder and Global CEO, Zen Koh, has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023
This prestigious honour deeply humbles me and is a testament to Fourier Intelligence's commitment to advancing the healthcare industry.”SINGAPORE , February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence is excited to announce that its Co-Founder and Global CEO, Zen Koh, has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023 by Entrepreneur Asia Pacific. This prestigious honour is a testament to Zen's exceptional leadership, vision, and contributions to the healthcare industry. We at Fourier Intelligence are proud to have Zen at the helm and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.
— Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO - Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence, a leading provider of innovative rehabilitation technology solutions, has announced that Zen Koh, a highly experienced and respected industry veteran, has been overseeing the company's neurorehabilitation robotics program since he joined the team in 2018. Before joining Fourier Intelligence, Zen spent over a decade working with a Swiss-based company, where he developed extensive expertise in brain injuries and neuro-disorders.
The prestigious Top 10 Inspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023 award is bestowed upon entrepreneurs who display excellence and innovative qualities in their field. This recognition showcases Fourier Intelligence's commitment to improving patient care and its dedication to revolutionising the healthcare industry with its cutting-edge technology. Fourier Intelligence has achieved significant success quickly, and this recent accolade further confirms that the group understands what the healthcare industry requires in the unique post-pandemic market.
As the Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, Zen has been instrumental in ensuring that the company's breakthrough technology meets the needs of patients across all age groups. His vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry have been invaluable in guiding the company towards achieving its mission of revolutionising the healthcare industry with its innovative rehabilitation technology solutions.
Under Zen's leadership, Fourier Intelligence has made significant strides in the field of neurorehabilitation robotics, and the company is well-positioned to continue its success in the future. Fourier Intelligence remains committed to delivering the highest quality patient care through its state-of-the-art technology. Zen's contributions to the company's success have been instrumental in achieving this goal.
Upon being recognised as one of Entrepreneur Asia Pacific's Top 10 Inspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023, Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, expressed his gratitude and dedication to the company's mission. When asked about this accomplishment, he remarked, "Fourier is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, high-quality technologies to advance clinical rehabilitation to provide more comprehensive and user-centred solutions. It's an honour to be recognised alongside today's most successful entrepreneurs."
Based in Singapore, Zen holds multiple leadership positions, including the incoming president of the International Industry Society for Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (IISART), General Chair for RehabWeek 2023, co-founder and Executive Director of the Swiss-based MotusAcademy Association, and Managing Editor of the Journal of Rehabilitation Methods and Technologies (JRMT).
Zen's extensive experience in the industry has been significant in driving Fourier Intelligence's growth and success. His diverse skillset and leadership positions highlight his commitment to advancing the rehabilitation technology field and improving patient care.
As a Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence, Zen's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative rehabilitation technology has led to the company's reputation as a leader in the field. Zen's continued involvement in industry organisations and initiatives further cements his position as a respected thought leader and advocate for patient-centred care.
Fourier Intelligence remains committed to providing high-quality patient care through innovative rehabilitation technology solutions. Zen's continued leadership and involvement in industry organisations and initiatives will be critical to the company's continued growth and success.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into developing exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
