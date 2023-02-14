Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,189 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department public meetings: 2023 season setting

 

2/13/2023 9:35:41 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
  • Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
  • Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

CASPER REGION 

DATE TIME CITY  LOCATION
March 20, 2023 7:00 PM Newcastle Weston County Library Meeting Room
March 20, 2023 4:00 PM Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement
March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds – Shooting Sports Bldg.
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Douglas Converse County Library Meeting Room
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Casper Casper Game & Fish Regional Office

CODY REGION
DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Powell Northwest College Yellowstone Building
March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Meeteetse Meeteetse Conservation District Meeting Room
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Thermopolis Thermopolis Fire Department Building
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Lovell Lovell Fire Hall
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Greybull Greybull Town Hall
March 24, 2023 6:00 PM Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Worland Worland Fairgrounds Building

GREEN RIVER REGION: 

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 16, 2023 6:30 PM Baggs Carbon County Higher Ed Center
March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Mountain View Mountain View School Administration Building
March 21, 2023 4:00 PM Cokeville Cokeville Town Hall
March 21, 2023 7:00 PM  Kemmerer Best Western Conference Room
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM  Evanston The Depot
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM  Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office

LANDER REGION
DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Riverton Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library
March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Rawlins Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Dubois Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

LARAMIE REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Torrington Platte Valley Bank & Conference Center
March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Saratoga Platte Valley Community Center
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Wheatland First State Bank Conference Center
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Cheyenne Game and Fish Cheyenne Headquarters, Elk Room

PINEDALE REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

JACKSON REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 21, 2023 5:00 PM Thayne Thayne Town Hall
March 22, 2023 5:00 PM Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

SHERIDAN REGION
DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
March 20, 2023 5:00 PM Kaycee Kaycee Community Library
March 21, 2023 5:00 PM Buffalo Johnson County Library
March 21, 2023 4:00 PM Gilllette Campbell County Library
March 22, 2023 4:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
 

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2022 meeting in Casper. 

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department public meetings: 2023 season setting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.