Wyoming Game and Fish Department public meetings: 2023 season setting

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

CASPER REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 20, 2023 7:00 PM Newcastle Weston County Library Meeting Room March 20, 2023 4:00 PM Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds – Shooting Sports Bldg. March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Douglas Converse County Library Meeting Room March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Casper Casper Game & Fish Regional Office

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Powell Northwest College Yellowstone Building March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Meeteetse Meeteetse Conservation District Meeting Room March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Thermopolis Thermopolis Fire Department Building March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Lovell Lovell Fire Hall March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Greybull Greybull Town Hall March 24, 2023 6:00 PM Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Worland Worland Fairgrounds Building

GREEN RIVER REGION:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 16, 2023 6:30 PM Baggs Carbon County Higher Ed Center March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Mountain View Mountain View School Administration Building March 21, 2023 4:00 PM Cokeville Cokeville Town Hall March 21, 2023 7:00 PM Kemmerer Best Western Conference Room March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Evanston The Depot March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Riverton Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Rawlins Jeffrey Memorial Community Center March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Dubois Headwaters Arts and Conference Center March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

LARAMIE REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Torrington Platte Valley Bank & Conference Center March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Saratoga Platte Valley Community Center March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Wheatland First State Bank Conference Center March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Cheyenne Game and Fish Cheyenne Headquarters, Elk Room

PINEDALE REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

JACKSON REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 21, 2023 5:00 PM Thayne Thayne Town Hall March 22, 2023 5:00 PM Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 20, 2023 5:00 PM Kaycee Kaycee Community Library March 21, 2023 5:00 PM Buffalo Johnson County Library March 21, 2023 4:00 PM Gilllette Campbell County Library March 22, 2023 4:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2022 meeting in Casper.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov)

