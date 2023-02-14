Wyoming Game and Fish Department public meetings: 2023 season setting
2/13/2023 9:35:41 PM
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
CASPER REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 20, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Newcastle
|Weston County Library Meeting Room
|March 20, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Sundance
|Crook County Courthouse Basement
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Lusk
|Niobrara County Fairgrounds – Shooting Sports Bldg.
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Douglas
|Converse County Library Meeting Room
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Casper
|Casper Game & Fish Regional Office
CODY REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 20, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Powell
|Northwest College Yellowstone Building
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Meeteetse
|Meeteetse Conservation District Meeting Room
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Thermopolis
|Thermopolis Fire Department Building
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Lovell
|Lovell Fire Hall
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Greybull
|Greybull Town Hall
|March 24, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Cody
|Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
|March 27, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Worland
|Worland Fairgrounds Building
GREEN RIVER REGION:
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 16, 2023
|6:30 PM
|Baggs
|Carbon County Higher Ed Center
|March 20, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Mountain View
|Mountain View School Administration Building
|March 21, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Cokeville
|Cokeville Town Hall
|March 21, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Kemmerer
|Best Western Conference Room
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Evanston
|The Depot
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Green River
|Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
LANDER REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 16, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Riverton
|Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library
|March 16, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Rawlins
|Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Dubois
|Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Lander
|Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
LARAMIE REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 20, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Torrington
|Platte Valley Bank & Conference Center
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Saratoga
|Platte Valley Community Center
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Wheatland
|First State Bank Conference Center
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Laramie
|Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
|March 27, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Cheyenne
|Game and Fish Cheyenne Headquarters, Elk Room
PINEDALE REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Pinedale
|Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
JACKSON REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 21, 2023
|5:00 PM
|Thayne
|Thayne Town Hall
|March 22, 2023
|5:00 PM
|Jackson
|Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
SHERIDAN REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 20, 2023
|5:00 PM
|Kaycee
|Kaycee Community Library
|March 21, 2023
|5:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Johnson County Library
|March 21, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Gilllette
|Campbell County Library
|March 22, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
|March 27, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2022 meeting in Casper.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -