CORE Gaming Announces Valentine's Gifts Gamers Will Love
CORE Gaming Helps Loved Ones Level Up Their Tech
Right now, customers can enjoy savings off top brands like Alienware, CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, and more. This is a great way to help that special gaming “someone” level up their tech.””YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has a wide range of gaming backpacks, cases, and accessories gamers will love – this Valentine’s Day or anytime. Everything sold by CORE Gaming is vetted for quality, performance, and style and comes with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Right now, customers can enjoy savings off top brands like Alienware, CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, and more,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “This is a great way to help that special gaming “someone” level up their tech with some new gadgets and gear.”
Top choices include the following:
The CORE Gaming Backpack offers optimal protection and organization for gaming laptops and consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It’s a TWICE VIP Award winner and popular with gamers, students, and even business professionals. In addition to numerous sections and zippered pockets, the interior is pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port.
Made of ballistic nylon, the roomy new CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel is rugged and durable. Gamers can stow gear in its large main compartment, which includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets. Like the CORE Gaming backpack, it includes a prewired power bank pocket for internal charging and a Quick-Charge external USB port. The duffel also makes a great bag for the gym, overnight trip, or weekend getaway.
Speaking of power, the new CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger makes the perfect gaming companion. Lightweight, compact, and travel-friendly, this mobile power pack charges up to four devices at once. That includes packing enough power to charge a laptop. Highlights include a standard AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features. It comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
Lucid Sound’s LS25 eSports Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Mobile is designed for online gaming or tournament play. The LS25 boasts immersive sound isolation, EQ specially tuned for competition, and advanced memory foam ear cushions for superior comfort. Other features include quick-access volume and mute controls in the earcups, dual mics, and reduced background noise.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch offers premium materials and pro-level gaming features. This Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and a premium protective case.
The Visione VX500 Blue Light Blocking Computer and Gaming Glasses from Arozzi are ideal for anyone who suffers from digital eye fatigue. These glasses help protect you from potentially harmful blue light, filter over 99% of UV, and help reduce eye soreness.
For more information on how CORE Gaming is helping consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day with special promotions of 20% off select brands, see the website for details.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed
Paul June
Core Gaming
+ +1 310-503-1149
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
CORE Gaming Backpack Review - Westside Saga