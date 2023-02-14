The 15th edition of SENSHI will be hosted by martial arts legends from all over the world

The three-time and four-time K-1 heavyweight world champions Peter Aerts, Semmy Schilt and Ernesto Hoost, Shihan Francisco Filho, Shihan Glaube Feitosa, Sensei Ewerton Teixeira, World Kyokushin Champion Sensei Andrews Nakahara, Multiple winner of the All Japan Championship Sensei Yusuke Fujii, two-time K-1 MAX World Champion Andy Souwer, European Kyokushin Champion Sensei Jan Soukup, as well as the champion of the “K-1 Max” chain Albert Kraus will be special guests, referees and commentators of the fourteenth edition of the international professional gala fight night SENSHI on February 18th at 6:30 pm EST. The professional fighting organization will provide 16 fights.

In the titanic collisions fighters from all over the world will show their skills and will battle for the SENSHI belts. The fight card of the new 15th edition of SENSHI will include unpredictable fights under the KWU Full Contact, KWU Senshi and KWU Open rules.

The fight show will be broadcasted live and free internationally on FITE, Senshi.com, Boec.bg, Boec.com, Kwunion.com and Kyokushin Karate News.

The daughter of the K-1 legend Peter Aerts – Montana Aerts, will step in to the SENSHI ring for a third time. She won Den Haag superfight in September 2020 and she is the winner of the Rings superfight in October 2021. Her opponent will be Débora Évora from Portugal. She is MFC Champion in 2022 and Brothers League Champion in 2017. The fight will be held under the rules of KWU Full Contact in cat. up to 60 kg.

Another exciting and spectacular fight at SENSHI 15 will be the clash between the 6-time national champion of Uzbekistan Murod Akhmedov from Uzbekistan and the silver medalist in KWU World Championship in 2019 Jo Miyahara. He is already known from the SENSHI ring. They will fight under the rules of KWU Full Contact in cat. up to 80 kg.

The fight show will end with a devastating clash between a debutant from Italy Giuseppe de Domenico and Eduard Aleksanyan from Bulgaria. Aleksanyan is 26 years old and in 2021 he achieved his most significant success, capturing the WAKO PRO European K1 style belt in cat. up to 81.4 kg. Aleksanyan is a two-time National Kickboxing Champion and Savages Tournament Kickboxing Champion.

The fight card of the event is available on Senshi.com

The clashes at SENSHI will be once again observed by some of the very best that have ever stepped in the ring - Shihan Francisco Filho, Shihan Glaube Feitosa, Shihan Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, Ernesto Hoost, Albert Kraus, Sensei Andrews Nakahara, Sensei Yusuke Fujii, Andy Souwer, Sensei Jan Soukup.

All combat sports lovers who are keen on watching good fights and quality sports can watch SENSHI 15 - on February 18th at 6:30 pm EST live and free on FITE, Senshi.com, Boec.com or Kwunion.com.

