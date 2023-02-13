Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to meet German counterpart Annalena Baerbock

SWEDEN, February 13 - Published 13 February 2023

On Tuesday 14 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will receive Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock. They will discuss the security situation in the neighbourhood, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other current foreign policy matters, including the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

A joint press conference will be held after the meeting.

