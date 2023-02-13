Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to meet German counterpart Annalena Baerbock

SWEDEN, February 13 - Published

On Tuesday 14 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will receive Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock. They will discuss the security situation in the neighbourhood, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other current foreign policy matters, including the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

A joint press conference will be held after the meeting.

Place: Pre-registered journalists can attend in person at Bella Venezia (entrance Rödbodgatan 6).

The press conference will be held in English and German. Journalists must register by 10.00 on Tuesday 14 February by email to Nina Kefi (see press contact below). Please give your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Also attach a photo of your press credentials. Entry from 14.15 (35 minutes before the press conference). Participation is subject to available space.

