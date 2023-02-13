Submit Release
Statement of FTC Chair Lina M. Khan on the Renomination of Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan issued the following statement regarding the White House renomination of Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to serve as an FTC Commissioner:

"Many congratulations to Commissioner Slaughter on her renomination. She is a model commissioner, whose leadership and expertise have deeply enriched the FTC’s vital work. I wish her a swift confirmation."

