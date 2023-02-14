Award-Winning Industry Titans Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen Team Up for “King of Kings” Doc, Screening at PAFF

Industry titan Quincy Jones serves as co-executive producer on the doc KING OF KINGS , directed by Harriet Marin Jones (no relation to Quincy Jones), which searches for the truth about her grandfather -- that is, Policy King Edward Jones.

The doc, KING OF KINGS, directed by Harriet Marin Jones (no relation to Quincy Jones), searches for the truth about her grandfather -- that is, Policy King Edward Jones.