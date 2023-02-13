Bình Định attracts eight projects in January

VIETNAM, February 13 -

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The central province of Bình Định attracted eight new investment projects with a combined capital of over VNĐ5.8 trillion (US$242 million) in January, according to the provincial Investment Promotion Centre.

During the first month of the year, the province also allowed one operating project to raise its level of capital by VNĐ13.75 billion, Nguyễn Bay, director of the centre told kinhtedothi.vn.

These new projects include An Quang Urban and Tourism Area worth over VNĐ5.22 trillion. It will be developed by a joint venture of Tuấn Dung Trading Co, Đông Đô Property Investment JSC and Hoangthanh Trade and Technological Development Co in Phú Cát District.

Four other projects, valued at nearly VNĐ300 billion, will come into biomass energy production, wood processing and high-class interior and exterior products.

The director said Bình Định will continue to improve its provincial competitiveness index and perfect its business environment to lure more investment and contribute to speeding up the province's socio-economic development. — VNS