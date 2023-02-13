Berlin Barracks / DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Charles Winn
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2022 at 11:03 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 366 US RTE 2 Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI # 1
ACCUSED: Danielle A. Hatzidakis
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jensen Beach, Florida
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and all over the road, traveling west towards Montpelier on US RT 2 from Marshfield. Troopers located the vehicle in the parking lot at the Jiffy Mart gas station near the roundabout in Montpelier, VT. The operator was identified as Danielle Hatzidakis. While speaking with Danielle indicators of impairment were detected. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Danielle was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2023 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Sergeant Charles Winn
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Berlin
578 Paine Tpke N.
Berlin, VT. 05602
P) 802.229.9191
F) 802.229.2648