Berlin Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Charles Winn

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2022 at 11:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 366 US RTE 2 Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

ACCUSED: Danielle A. Hatzidakis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jensen Beach, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a vehicle driving erratically and all over the road, traveling west towards Montpelier on US RT 2 from Marshfield. Troopers located the vehicle in the parking lot at the Jiffy Mart gas station near the roundabout in Montpelier, VT. The operator was identified as Danielle Hatzidakis. While speaking with Danielle indicators of impairment were detected. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Danielle was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/2023 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

