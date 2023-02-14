NBRPA ANNOUNCES LEGENDS HBCU SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

NBRPA NBRPA Board of Directors Member Grant Hill with NBRPA HBCU Legends Scholars

-$10,000 Scholarships Available to Eligible Undergraduates Attending HBCUs-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the opening of the 2023-2024 Legends HBCU Scholarship – a scholarship fund and scholars program for undergraduate students attending HBCUs across the country. The Legends HBCU Scholarship is the latest program from the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative and will become an integral component of the NBRPA’s mission and scope of influence for years to come. Legends Scholars will receive a $10,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic excellence and desire to make a positive and purposeful impact in the world.

“We are thrilled to present our third annual Legends HBCU Scholarship program and continue our tradition of providing support for HBCU institutions and amplifying the crucial role they play in our communities,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “We are proud and honored to help make sure these extraordinary college students have access to the necessary, substantial and multifaceted resources offered through our Legends Scholars program that will serve them throughout their collegiate careers and beyond.”

In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years. Specifically, through the Legends Scholars program, Legends Scholars will receive:

• Membership to the NBRPA's Legends Scholars job board

• Access to internship/employment opportunities within the sports industry and/or with companies that are owned and operated by NBRPA Legends.

• During their scholarship year, Legends Scholars will receive complimentary access, travel and lodging to the NBA All-Star Weekend.

• During their senior year, Legends Scholars will take part in a complimentary career development session.

• Upon graduating from an HBCU, Legends Scholars will enter the Legends Scholars Mentoring Program.

The 2023 Legends HBCU Scholarship application opened on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU. Current undergraduates attending HBCUs will have the opportunity to apply until 11:59pm CST on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894