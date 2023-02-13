Turn8 Announces 2022 Time Attack Official Results
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn8, a leader in High Performance Driving Events (HPDE), Time Attack Racing, and trusted by thousands of drivers.
The official results for the Turn8 2022 Time Attack season presented by R1 Concepts are in. The final race was held at Buttonwillow on a clear, cool December day. A nice break from the normal heat that our drivers typically drive in when venturing out to the desert. The final round solidified our 2022 Time Attack winners. Blake Titus in race class, Bennett Kao in track class, and Peter Karla in the prepped class. Turn8 has teamed up with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, The Driveway, FastSideways, Titan7, and Deadset Design for 2022 to provide our contestants with phenomenal prizes to motivate them to keep the pedal to the floor.
“It has been great to see our time attack events grow in popularity. Drivers are building their cars to meet class requirements for competition. We expect to see some new faces in the 2023 season.” said Rome Medrano Head of Operations at Turn8.
2022 Official Turn8 Time Attack Results:
Race Class – 1st Place: Blake Titus
In Race Class, Blake Titus led the pack for the entire session in his full-aero BMW M4. Blake competed in the track class last year but felt it was time to step it up and show his dominance in the race class. But David Palmer was not going to make it easy for him for the final race of the season. David qualified a little over a second behind Blake but was only at most two car lengths behind him for the majority of the final round. Needless to say, it was a great battle to watch and we hope to see more of David’s phenomenal driving in 2023.
Track Class – 1st Place: Bennet Kao
In Track Class, Bennet Kao was once again the Track Class Champion securing the win during the final round of Time Attack for the 2022 season with a final time of 1.56.4. However, Steven Case was eager to dethrone him. Armed with a similar spec’d Tesla, Steven finished only ten points behind Bennet securing second place for the season. Bennet and Steven traded podium places a couple of times throughout the season, keeping everyone on their toes for who would be the Track Class champion. We look forward to seeing the EV duo battle it in 2023.
Prepped Class – 1st Place: Peter Karla
Peter Karla and his Porsche Cayman were the new kids on the block in street class and became a rookie sensation! Peter finished first in every event of the season and became a household name within Turn8. However, it was not earned so easily. Brett Punay, a Turn8 sponsored driver, maintained a close second place and was always in Peter’s mirror bringing the heat in the Turn8 Livery M3. Brett also consistently podiumed throughout the season.
An honorable mention to Gabrial Melgar, for an incredibly unique build. His F22 powered Miata turned many heads every time he went out on track. We look forward to seeing more of Gabrial and his wild build on track.
“The Driveway is proud to work with Turn8 this past season. It's great to see the dedication of all the Time Attack drivers to build and race their cars in a competitive environment. We're excited and looking forward to another great season in 2023.”- The Driveway Team
About Turn8
Turn8 is a high performance event organizer that allows anyone to drive on world-class racetracks with their own cars. Turn8 provides a safe and fun atmosphere to explore the limits of your car at your own pace with people of similar experience to you. In partnership with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, The Driveway, FastSideways, Titan7, and Deadset Design, Turn8 also offers a selection of track-proven high performance automotive parts to enhance your vehicle.
Learn more about Turn8 at www.turn8racing.com.
Calvin Cheng
The official results for the Turn8 2022 Time Attack season presented by R1 Concepts are in. The final race was held at Buttonwillow on a clear, cool December day. A nice break from the normal heat that our drivers typically drive in when venturing out to the desert. The final round solidified our 2022 Time Attack winners. Blake Titus in race class, Bennett Kao in track class, and Peter Karla in the prepped class. Turn8 has teamed up with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, The Driveway, FastSideways, Titan7, and Deadset Design for 2022 to provide our contestants with phenomenal prizes to motivate them to keep the pedal to the floor.
“It has been great to see our time attack events grow in popularity. Drivers are building their cars to meet class requirements for competition. We expect to see some new faces in the 2023 season.” said Rome Medrano Head of Operations at Turn8.
2022 Official Turn8 Time Attack Results:
Race Class – 1st Place: Blake Titus
In Race Class, Blake Titus led the pack for the entire session in his full-aero BMW M4. Blake competed in the track class last year but felt it was time to step it up and show his dominance in the race class. But David Palmer was not going to make it easy for him for the final race of the season. David qualified a little over a second behind Blake but was only at most two car lengths behind him for the majority of the final round. Needless to say, it was a great battle to watch and we hope to see more of David’s phenomenal driving in 2023.
Track Class – 1st Place: Bennet Kao
In Track Class, Bennet Kao was once again the Track Class Champion securing the win during the final round of Time Attack for the 2022 season with a final time of 1.56.4. However, Steven Case was eager to dethrone him. Armed with a similar spec’d Tesla, Steven finished only ten points behind Bennet securing second place for the season. Bennet and Steven traded podium places a couple of times throughout the season, keeping everyone on their toes for who would be the Track Class champion. We look forward to seeing the EV duo battle it in 2023.
Prepped Class – 1st Place: Peter Karla
Peter Karla and his Porsche Cayman were the new kids on the block in street class and became a rookie sensation! Peter finished first in every event of the season and became a household name within Turn8. However, it was not earned so easily. Brett Punay, a Turn8 sponsored driver, maintained a close second place and was always in Peter’s mirror bringing the heat in the Turn8 Livery M3. Brett also consistently podiumed throughout the season.
An honorable mention to Gabrial Melgar, for an incredibly unique build. His F22 powered Miata turned many heads every time he went out on track. We look forward to seeing more of Gabrial and his wild build on track.
“The Driveway is proud to work with Turn8 this past season. It's great to see the dedication of all the Time Attack drivers to build and race their cars in a competitive environment. We're excited and looking forward to another great season in 2023.”- The Driveway Team
About Turn8
Turn8 is a high performance event organizer that allows anyone to drive on world-class racetracks with their own cars. Turn8 provides a safe and fun atmosphere to explore the limits of your car at your own pace with people of similar experience to you. In partnership with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, The Driveway, FastSideways, Titan7, and Deadset Design, Turn8 also offers a selection of track-proven high performance automotive parts to enhance your vehicle.
Learn more about Turn8 at www.turn8racing.com.
Calvin Cheng
Turn8
calvin@turn8racing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram