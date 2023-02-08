Turn8 Announces Time Attack Round 6 Results
The official results for the final round of the Turn8 2022 Time Attack season presented by R1 Concepts are in. The final race was held at Thunderhill East on a clear, crisp November day. The weather was nothing short of perfect for contestants laying down their best lap times for securing maximum points for the final race of the season. Sean Milburn from FastSideways, kept spectators on the edge of their feet with turn by turn commentary during the race, fueling the energy in the paddock. Turn8 has teamed up with R1 Concepts, Federal Tires, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, and Deadset Design for 2022 to provide our contestants with phenomenal prizes to motivate them to keep the pedal to the floor.
“It has been great to see our time attack events grow in popularity. Drivers are starting to tailor their cars to meet class requirements for competition. We expect to see some new faces for the 2023 season.” said Rome Medrano, Head of Operations at Turn8.
Race Class – 1st Place: Blake Titus 1:54.4
In Race Class, Blake Titus led the pack for the entire session in his full aero BMW M4. Blake competed in the track class last year but felt it was time to step it up and show his dominance in the race class. However, David Palmer was not going to make it easy for him for the final race of the season. David qualified a little over a second behind Blake but was only at most, two car lengths behind him for a majority of the session. Needless to say, it was a great battle to watch and we hope to see David increase his pressure in 2023.
Track Class – 1st Place: Bennet Kao 1.56.4
In Track Class, Bennet Kao was once again the Track Class Drivers Champion securing the win during the final round of Time Attack for the year with a final time of 1.56.4. However, this feat did not come so easily since Steven Case was eager to dethrone him. Armed with a similar spec’d tesla, Steven finished only ten points behind Bennet securing second place for the season. Bennet and Steven traded podium places a couple of times throughout the season, keeping everyone on their toes for who would be the 2022 champion. We look forward to seeing the EV duo battle it out next year.
Prepped Class – 1st Place: Peter Karla 1:57.6
Peter Karla and his Porsche Cayman were the new kids on the block in the street class and became a rookie sensation! Peter finished first in every event of the season and became a household name within Turn8. However, it was not earned so easily. Brett Punay maintained a close second place and was always in Peter’s mirror bringing the heat with his Turn8 Livery M3. Brett also consistently podiumed throughout the season.
An honorable mention to Gabrial Melgar, for an incredibly unique build. His F22 powered Miata turned many heads every time he went out on track. We look forward to seeing more of Gabrial and his wild build on track.
“The Driveway is proud to work with Turn8 this past season. It's great to see the dedication of all the Time Attack drivers to build and race their cars in a competitive environment. We're excited and looking forward to another great 2023 season.”- The Driveway Team
About Turn8
Turn8 is a high performance event organizer that allows anyone to drive on world-class racetracks with their own cars. Turn8 provides a safe and fun atmosphere to explore the limits of your car at your own pace with people of similar experience to you. In partnership with Federal Tires, R1 Concepts, 034Motorsport, Racetech USA, and Deadset Design, Turn8 also offers a selection of track-proven high performance automotive parts to enhance your vehicle.
Learn more about Turn8 at www.turn8racing.com.
