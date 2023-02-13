XCentium Launches a New Salesforce Innovation – Commerce 360
A unified commerce experience that streamlines processes into a single platform with a 360-degree view of the customer.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, is pleased to announce the launch of a new innovation - Commerce 360 (C360), that leverages the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Order Management, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
C360 delivers a unified commerce experience by streamlining processes into a single platform with a 360-degree view of the customer. By integrating different systems into one centralized platform businesses will have a complete picture of their data with reduced data silos.
Commerce 360 offers a ready-to-launch direct-to-consumer commerce storefront with out-of-the-box integrations for payment, tax, and shipping. Built with Salesforce’s framework, C360 utilizes configured marketing emails and journeys with enhanced commerce capabilities and order fulfillment flows.
C360 is a comprehensive solution supporting account management, order management, marketing, and storefront features, allowing retailers to seamlessly engage customers throughout the entire customer journey.
About XCentium
Founded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has quickly built a reputation for smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.
XCentium is a Sitecore Platinum Partner and a Sitecore Specialized Partner in Sitecore Experience Platform, Sitecore Commerce Platform, Sitecore Content Hub, and Sitecore OrderCloud. XCentium is also a Salesforce Silver Partner, Optimizely Gold Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner.
XCentium's core competencies include eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services, partnering with best-in-industry technologies.
Samantha Goble
XCentium
