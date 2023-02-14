Sickle Cell News Opens New Digital Outlet
new website displays free and for sale copies of world's first news-magazine dedicated to world's most-commonly inherited blood disorder
— World Health Organization/United Nations
It is estimated that 5% of the world's over 8 billion population carries an abnormal haemoglobin, a staggering statistics in stark figures. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is the world's most-commonly inherited blood disorder and is thought to directly or indirectly affect 100 million people worldwide.
In an attempt to reach out to more individuals and families affected by SCD, Sickle Cell News has opened a digital sales outlet where the global sickle cell community can savor free editions and purchase digital versions of same.
The latest being made available for free reading is the January-March 2023 edition, which xrays Herbal and Complementary Management of Sickle Cell. The edition features interviews and reports of interactions with traditional and complementary treatment practitioners as well as (orthodox) medical doctors and biotech scientists who veered into natural medicine for one reason or another.
The newly opened digital editions outlet is at https://selar.co/m/sicklecellnews.
About Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle Cell Disease is a general name for variants of inherited disorders of the red blood cells affecting millions throughout the world. It is more prevalent in Africa and parts of India and in people of African/Indian descent in Diaspora.
Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA) is the most common and most severe form of SCD; it occurs when an individual inherits the sickle cell gene (S) from both parents. Individuals with sickle cell anaemia experience periodic bone pain (known as sickle cell crises) and other complications arising from misshapen blood cells. The only cure for SCD is bone marrow transplant, a procedure much too expensive for the vast majority suffering from the condition. Other potential cures are being tested.
Millions of people worldwide harbour the Sickle Cell Trait (SCT), the overwhelming majority unaware because SCT has practically no symptoms and virtually no adverse health implications.
In 2008, the World Health Organization and the United Nations dubbed SCD a 'global public health priority' and appointed a World Sickle Cell Day (celebrated June 19).
About African Sickle Cell News & World Report
The African Sickle Cell News & World Report (Sickle Cell News for short was established in 2007, the first of quarterly editions rolling off the press in January 2008. It was - and remains - the first and only news-magazine dedicated to an inherited red blood cells condition affecting millions around the world.
It was founded by Ayoola Olajide, himself living with sickle cell anaemia, after many years of experience working as a journalist in Nigeria.
Sickle Cell News stands on the forefront of global efforts to raise awareness and understanding of SCD, a health condition the United Nations describes as a 'global health priority.'
