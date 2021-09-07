African Sickle Cell News & World Report Rejigs Global SCD Awareness With Sickle Cell Education Centre
Hopes To accentuate awareness of Genotype and its implications
Grim statistics for SCD exist in Africa. In Nigeria, for example, an estimated 3 to 5 million citizens grapple with sickle cell anaemia while over 50 million citizens harbour the Sickle Cell Trait ...”LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited condition of the red blood cells with often far-reaching consequences for the victim, family and society. SCD is of such importance to the world that the United Nations designated a World Sickle Cell Day (June 19), the first of which was celebrated in 2009. Canada officially declared June 19 World Sickle Cell Day. Sickle Cell Awareness Month is celebrated every September in the United States.
Sickle cell disease induces red blood cells to assume a sickle shape, which leads to blockages that prevent blood from reaching parts of the body. As a result, people with sickle cell complications can experience anaemia, jaundice, gallstones, stroke, chronic pain, organ damage and a shortened lifespan.
Grim statistics for SCD exist in Africa. In Nigeria, for example, an estimated 3 to 5 million citizens grapple with sickle cell anaemia while over 50 million citizens harbour the Sickle Cell Trait, the overwhelming majority unaware. In other parts of the world where SCD is seen such as India, North and South America, and Southern Europe, ignorance of status is the fuel by which children with sickle cell anaemia are born. The carrier state of the disease is practically and generally symptomless and harmless.
Computer projections suggest that the incidence of Sickle Cell Disease will increase 30% worldwide, particularly in Africa, by 2050. One way to beat down the projections is to provide sickle cell education on a massive scale, which the Sickle Cell Education Centre is poised to do. Coming from Africa, the continent with the highest burden of SCD, this is a monumental contribution to substantially easing the crises of ignorance.
The first news magazine dedicated to SCD, the African Sickle Cell News & World Report was established in 2007, one year before the United Nations and the World Health Organization decided to dedicate a 'Day' to promote global awareness and sensitization. The United Nations and the WHO dub SCD a 'global health priority.
By granting free access to editions of the magazine, it is expected that vulnerable populations around the world would take steps to verify their genotype and make informed decisions thereof.
