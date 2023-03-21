OhmniLabs and TSK Products Join Forces to Bring Much-Needed Autonomous Disinfection Technology to Hospitals

TSK Products and OhmniClean by OhmniLabs EVS Cleaning Crew Using OhmniClean UV-C Disinfection Robot OhmniClean autonomous UV-C hospital disinfection

Only an autonomous solution like OhmniClean can handle large areas such as a surgical suite in a single cycle, with precision.” — Eric Klein, CEO of TSK Products

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs has partnered with TSK Products to bring the highly anticipated OhmniClean UV-C disinfection robot to hospitals across the United States. OhmniClean is a unique, affordable, and labor-efficient solution that uses autonomous technology. OhmniClean makes redundant the challenges of stationary and pulse UV systems that require staff to physically move machines. Rather, OhmniClean autonomously moves through rooms, quickly dosing all surfaces with UV-C light.

"We believe that OhmniClean is an essential tool for hospitals and we are delighted to partner with OhmniLabs to share this technology with our clients," said Eric Klein, CEO of TSK Products. "OhmniClean disinfects 2-4 times faster than manual UV emitters and because it moves closer to high-touch surfaces than manual devices, it delivers disinfecting dosages more efficiently. Only an autonomous solution like this one can handle large areas such as a surgical suite in a single cycle, with precision.”

TSK Products, a leading provider of infusion recliner chairs and other medical equipment, will help bring the OhmniClean to hospitals nationwide. This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to improving patient outcomes and providing healthcare workers with a safe and clean environment.

OhmniClean is designed to be easy to use, with a compact form factor that makes it easy to maneuver and disinfect even the tightest spaces. The device's autonomous capabilities mean that it can be deployed with little supervision, saving labor costs and giving staff even more time to complete their disinfection duties. “With OhmniClean, committing EVS manpower to move emitters around is a thing of the past,” states Klein. “Autonomy makes UV-C disinfection accessible to and economical for every department in the hospital.”

"We are thrilled to partner with TSK Products, a trusted name in the healthcare industry, to bring OhmniClean to hospitals across the United States," said Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs. "OhmniClean’s autonomous capabilities are changing the UV-C landscape and we are excited to work with TSK Products to bring this technology where it is needed most."

From April 1-4, OhmniLabs and TSK Products will collaboratively exhibit at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2023 in San Antonio, TX, providing attendees the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge OhmniClean technology at booth 628.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces custom robots at scale, based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Founded in 2015, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer, and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

About TSK Products

TSK Products provides specialized medical equipment and supplies to promote safety and comfort in the delivery of healthcare. The company has a strong commitment to quality and customer service and is committed to helping hospitals provide the best possible care to their patients. TSK Products manufactures its own specialty products and distributes specialty equipment for MedSurg and ED, addressing "No Lift" goals and Women's Health.

PR Contacts:

TSK Products

maklein@tskproducts.com

(732) 982-1090

https://www.tsk-products.com/

OhmniClean™ UV Disinfection Robot for Hospitals