OpenGov Named to Top Workplaces USA 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts has been named as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA.
Top Workplaces are determined by employee surveys conducted by Energage, a third-party employee engagement firm. The survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best: the people who work there. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the distinguished Top Workplaces list.
“As an award based solely on employee feedback, this is one of the highest honors OpenGov could receive,” said Shara Klein, Senior Vice President of People. We continue to stay committed to building diverse teams and meaningful career paths for our employees to grow and advance their skills, and the data reflects that. OpenGov conducts its own comprehensive biannual employee survey to learn where improvements can be made across our organization. One consistent piece of feedback is that OpenGov’s shared focus on the mission to ‘Power More Effective and Accountable Government’ is a leading driver of employee engagement," Klein added.
Over the past two years, OpenGov’s team has doubled in size, to almost 700 employees working towards our mission. Employees receive generous benefits, company equity, unlimited vacation, paid parental leave, wellness stipends, and more. The OpenGov team serves more than 1,600 public sector organizations, including Kansas City, MO, Dallas, TX, and Atlanta Public Schools.
“Thank you to all our incredible and mission-driven employees at OpenGov,” said Frank Han, Vice President of Talent Acquisition. “The passion our employees show every day is truly inspiring. It is an honor to win this distinguished award based solely on authentic employee feedback”.
Previously, OpenGov has been named Best Company for Women by Comparably, Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2022, and 2022 Top Workplaces USA for the categories of Leadership, Innovation, and Work-Life Flexibility – along with a 2022 Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces.
To learn more about career opportunities at OpenGov, visit www.opengov.com/careers.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
