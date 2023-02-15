Ontario Brain Institute, Epilepsy Ottawa, Neureka® Partner to Make Technology More Accessible to People with Epilepsy

This study is remarkably impactful, showing that digital tools like Neureka can empower people living with epilepsy, and positively improve their quality of life.” — Christa Studzinski, Ph.D.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a collaborative effort to improve the quality of life of people with neurological conditions, the Ontario Brain Institute, Epilepsy Ottawa, and Neureka® (Neureka AI) completed a groundbreaking community study to make epilepsy-management technology more accessible to Canadians. The study results showed significant increases in patients’ quality of life and health, with improved engagement with their care partners.

Epilepsy affects an estimated 134,008 Ontarians, 300,000 Canadians, and 65 million people worldwide.[1][2][3] Real-world evidence has shown that at-home technology solutions — such as digital seizure diaries and monitoring wearables — can improve patients’ outcomes.[4]

In an endeavor to expand epilepsy care access and bring needed technologies to market, the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) — a world leader in accelerating discovery and innovation in brain research and commercialization — spearheaded Epilepsy Ottawa Neureka Study (EONS) by coordinating key stakeholders and leading the study’s design.

“The EONS study generated unprecedented real-world data for epilepsy research and product development,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Neureka. “This is a leap forward in bringing innovative technologies to market, while making these solutions accessible to underserved Canadians who need them most.”

The EONS study supplied 50 patients and their care partners with an all-in-one epilepsy-management system to monitor seizures, medications, and sleep metrics from the comfort of home, using a simple app and wearable devices, provided by Neureka.

Epilepsy Ottawa — a not-for-profit agency that serves Ottawa and surrounding rural communities — joined as the study site and key advocacy channel to gather usability feedback from patients, while measuring changes in their quality of life and their care partners’ peace of mind.

Nikki Porter, Ph.D., executive director of Epilepsy Ottawa shares, “Through our partnership with OBI and Neureka, our clients gained access to game-changing technology that benefits them in their everyday lives.”

Christa Studzinski, Ph.D., manager of partnerships at the Ontario Brain Institute, says, “This study is remarkably impactful, showing that digital tools like Neureka can empower people living with epilepsy, and positively improve their quality of life, general health, and level of engagement with care partners.”

While the EONS study has concluded, ongoing analysis of its datasets can further advance epilepsy research. Parisa Sabetian, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and cofounder of Neureka, explains, “Using more than 3,500 patient-days of epilepsy data collected from this study, researchers can develop new treatments, including for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP. This will be life-changing and improve the quality of life of so many families.”



[1] https://braininstitute.ca/resources/brainhealth/epilepsy

[2] https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/epilepsy.html

[3] https://www.epilepsy.com/what-is-epilepsy/understanding-seizures/who-gets-epilepsy

[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5841122/

About Ontario Brain Institute (OBI)

The Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) is a not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. OBI's collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization, and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders. Funding provided, in part by, the Government of Ontario. Learn more at https://braininstitute.ca/.

About Epilepsy Ottawa

Epilepsy Ottawa is a voice for epilepsy in Canada’s capital. For over 25 years, the agency has served the Ottawa region, including the wider rural communities. Epilepsy Ottawa is a not-for-profit, charitable agency dedicated to improving the quality of life for those living with epilepsy or seizure disorders and those closest to them, through support services, education, advocacy, and on-going public awareness. Learn more at https://epilepsyottawa.ca/.

About Neureka®

Neureka® is a digital health platform that enables continuous, personalized remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions. Neureka® offers comfortable wearables to empower people with epilepsy on a safer, faster journey to seizure freedom. Neureka® provides peace of mind with caregiver alerts, easy medication management, and at-home monitoring during sleep, when Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) can strike. Neureka® brings users the independent lifestyle they seek, and gives their medical providers actionable data for faster treatment interventions. For more information, visit https://www.neureka.ai/.