New York Department of State Launches New University/State Partnership Initiative to Advance Climate Resiliency and Equity Goals

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez today announced the launch of the University Partnerships for Innovative Climate Solutions Initiative at the New York Department of State (DOS). As part of this initiative, DOS is partnering with seven universities from across the State to engage graduate and undergraduate students in DOS programs and projects that focus on climate change and climate justice. Participating students will learn and gain hands-on experience from these DOS programs while using their innovation, creativity and diversity of experiences to develop a final project that helps advance the State’s climate goals.

“New York State is a national leader in the fight against climate change, and we must continue to think outside the box to meet our ambitious climate goals,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “This innovative new partnership will use the unique perspective that college students have to offer to support and enhance the Department of State’s climate programming, while also providing these students with the hands-on experience and learning opportunities they need to become our state’s next generation of climate leaders.”

Through the University Partnerships for Innovative Climate Solutions Initiative, students from various fields of study will identify a climate project of their choice. Participating students will learn and gain hands-on experience from, while also contributing to, relevant DOS programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward, Brownfield Opportunity Area, Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, Offshore Wind and Smart Growth. Academic institutions will be required to submit a project proposal with a draft scope of work in response to a rolling call for plans.

DOS staff will assist, advise and guide students throughout the process, culminating in the completion of their final project that will help inform and enhance the Department’s robust climate-related portfolio and advance the State’s climate goals. DOS will also share these final projects with other state agencies involved in combating climate change to maximize the practical benefits of the students’ hard work. The students will draw from a wide variety of academic areas, including—law, planning, architecture, landscape architecture, political science, environmental sciences and finance, among others.

This partnership comes on the heels of New York’s Climate Action Council completing its final Climate Scoping Plan. The Climate Scoping Plan is a comprehensive program developed by multiple agencies and private stakeholders to achieve the State’s nation-leading greenhouse gas reduction goals contained in the NYS Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019 (Climate Act). DOS plays a central role in developing and implementing policies and programs that support the Climate Act.

DOS is currently partnering with University at Albany, University at Buffalo, Syracuse University, State University at Stony Brook, State University of New York College of Environment Science and Forestry, Rochester Institute of Technology and Bard College, and is actively designing projects with additional universities and colleges.

Michael Speaks, Ph.D., Dean of Syracuse University’s School of Architecture, said, “Syracuse Architecture is very excited to join this new initiative led by New York Secretary of State Rodriguez to confront some of the most critical climate and environmental challenges facing New York State and the world. Our students and faculty in Syracuse and in our New York City studio program currently conduct research and design studios focused on climate justice and the larger implications of climate change on our cities and communities and joining this innovative effort will make that work more impactful. Not only will this unique collaboration provide students an opportunity to gain real world experience working with public sector professionals, but also it will allow them to bring fresh thinking and innovative design approaches to the many, complex, and often seemingly intractable climate change related challenges found in communities across the State of New York.”

Catherine T. Lawson, Director of the University at Albany’s master’s in urban and Regional Planning Department, said, “As Director of the Master’s in Urban and Regional Planning (MRP) Program, in the Department of Geography and Planning at the University at Albany, I see this new initiative as a “win-win” opportunity for our graduate students and DOS. Our diverse student population bring new ideas for planning solutions from their personal experiences, classroom knowledge, and individual research projects. Making this connection with DOS will expand their opportunities to take on the challenges posed by climate change and climate justice and benefit New York State as a whole.”

Laura Gitman, Adjunct Professor, NYClab, for Bard College’s MBA in Sustainability Department, said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with NYS Department of State on a year-long climate resiliency project with students in the Bard MBA in Sustainability program, and we look forward to seeing the impacts of this innovative project."

Ryan A. McPherson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the University at Buffalo, said, “As a global leader in sustainability in higher education, the University at Buffalo is excited to join this forward-thinking initiative. UB has made numerous investments in its research focusing on climate change. The UPICS initiative will provide a great opportunity to pair New York State’s ambitious climate action goals with scholars and students at UB — New York’s flagship — who are deeply involved in this work.”

Amitrajeet Batabyal, Interim Head of the Department of Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology, said, “Climate change, without a doubt, is the most serious environmental problem confronting humankind today. Therefore, the Sustainability Department in RIT's Golisano Institute for Sustainability looks forward to continuing our discussions with NY state so that GIS-RIT is able to participate in the UPICS initiative in a way that will benefit all stakeholders and thereby shed light on the different ways in which might meaningfully address the ‘wicked problem’ that is climate change.”

Rui Li, Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at the State University at Albany, said, “Students from our Master of Science in Geographic information Science (GIS) and Graduate Certificate of GIS programs are always eager to apply their learned GIS skills to tackle real-world situations. Being trained in an interdisciplinary environment with experts from geography, planning, and sustainability, students can make contribution to the innovative climate solutions through the partnership with NYS Department of State and further expand their horizon with knowledge and experiences.”

M. Margaret Bryant, Ph.D, Chair of the Department of Landscape Architecture at SUNY ESF, said, “Our faculty and students have a long history of working with New York State communities to address environmental and land use issues through planning and design. We are eager to partner with the DOS on the UPICS initiative, bringing our expertise in alternative futures scenario planning, land use planning, site design, and landscape visualization to the challenges of climate adaptation, resilience, and justice. We see UPICS as a unique opportunity for experiential and immersive learning in the context of a reciprocal relationship that will yield benefits for all.”

Steve Pike, Assistant Professor of Public Relations and Public Diplomacy at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, said, “We’re delighted that our public relations majors can partner with OPD+CI on communicating the importance of climate resiliency and preparation for the impact of climate change. It’s an amazing opportunity for our creative students to tackle a real societal challenge, develop their professional skills, and help OPD+CI serve the citizens of New York.”

Hua Jiang, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, said, “Our students are privileged to work on a campaign project with the New York State Department of State this semester. There may be other collaborative opportunities down the road. We're thrilled by the prospect."

The Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure offers opportunities to help bolster New York’s communities and vulnerable citizens. These opportunities range from Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Environmental Protection Fund and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The Department also offers the Brownfield Opportunity Area program for communities interested in redeveloping brownfields and manages the Smart Growth Community Planning Program, among other programs.