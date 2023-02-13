New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday February 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on February 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the following locations by videoconferencing:

One Commerce Plaza 99 Washington Avenue, Albany NY, Conference Room 505

New York State Office of the Attorney General, 44 South Broadway, 5th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601

The public has a right to attend the meeting at the locations or can attend remotely at the link provided below.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/cemeteries.

To attend by videoconference:

1. Go to: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=me5b890fbedbd8fe62de924450bf59b42

meeting number (Access Code) 161 424 2473

2. If requested, enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application

Dial: 1614242473@meetny.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1614242473## USA Toll

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial 1614242473[email protected]



For assistance:

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc

On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or

1-518-473-3355.