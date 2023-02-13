Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2023: Changing Landscape of Skin Care Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutricosmetics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair & Nail Care segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$653.2 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -

BASF SE

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Frutels LLC

Functionalab

GliSODin Skin Nutrients

Inneov

Lonza Group Ltd.

LycoRed Ltd.

Nutrilo GmbH

NV Perricone LLC (Perricone MD)

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited

Royal DSM N.V.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Solgar Inc.

Unipharm Inc.

Vemedia

Vitabiotics Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within

Recent Market Activity

Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US

Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell

Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market

Societal Factors

Aging Population

Increase in Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept

Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments

Environmental Concerns

Market Barriers

Consumer Skepticism

Merchandising Strategies

High Prices

Slow Results

Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits

Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers

Regulatory Issues

Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care

Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products

Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview

Competitive Structure

Nutricosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics

Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers

Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview

Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population

Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics

Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects

SkinAxT: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance

Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties

CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks

Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women

Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity

Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins

Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products

Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection

Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance

Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market

Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better

Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case

Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products

Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials

Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand

Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration

Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures

Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area

New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market

Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods

Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe

Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries

Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market

Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics

Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puu52o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900