Attorney General Paxton has published an Op-Ed in Newsweek detailing the important work that both he and other allied attorneys general are doing to defend our southern border and push back against the Biden Administration’s attempts to destroy American sovereignty.

The Op-Ed begins by Attorney General Paxton stating the following: “For two years, President Joe Biden has abdicated his duty to the American people. Lawlessness and chaos reign at the U.S.-Mexico border instead of our commander-in-chief. As a result, nearly 2.8 million illegal aliens entered the United States last year alone. That is roughly the equivalent of gaining another city the size of Houston or Chicago just from illegal immigration. Americans despair over both this crisis and the lack of urgency from Washington. But they should know that they can look elsewhere for help: state attorneys general.”

To read the full Op-Ed, click here.